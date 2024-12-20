The Mummy is rising from its tomb. The venerable horror franchise is coming back under the control of Evil Dead Rise's Lee Cronin, who will write and direct the film for New Line Cinema and Blumhouse. Along with the announcement, the film is set to be released on April 17, 2026.

The film was previously announced as an unnamed Lee Cronin horror project, but Blumhouse announced its true nature on its official Twitter account with an animated image of the first page of the script with its title being revealed, accompanied by eerie chanting reminiscent of the scores to several previous Mummy movies. It will be the third of the classic Universal Classic Monsters franchises to be revived by Blumhouse, with Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man debuting to critical and commercial success in 2020, and his follow-up, Wolf Man, set to premiere next month. No other details of the film have yet been revealed, but Cronin promised, "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening."

What Is 'The Mummy' Franchise About?

Mummies, the preserved, linen-wrapped dead of Ancient Egypt, have been a staple of horror fiction since Arthur Conan Doyle's short story "Lot No. 249" terrified Victorian readers in 1892. They first hit the big screen in 1932 when Universal debuted The Mummy; it starred horror legend Boris Karloff as Imhotep, a resurrected Egyptian noble searching for his reincarnated love in the modern day. A success for the studio, it spawned a number of sequels. The concept of living mummies, like many of Universal's other horror classics, was revisited by British horror specialists Hammer, who made their own version of The Mummy in 1958 with Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. Universal revisited The Mummy themselves in 1999, recasting it as a supernatural horror adventure, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as a pair of explorers pitted against the resurrected Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo); it was an enormous hit and had two sequels of its own. Less successful was 2017's The Mummy; an attempt to launch the Dark Universe (an MCU-style cinematic universe), which starred Tom Cruise as a mercenary who attracts the unwanted attention of the undead Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). It was a financial and critical disappointment, and the franchise was returned to its sarcophagus...until now.

The Mummy will be produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville. It will be executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project for Atomic Monster. It is a production of New Line, Atomic Monster, and Doppelgängers.

The Mummy will lumber into theaters on April 17, 2026. You can watch Brendan Fraser's The Mummy on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

