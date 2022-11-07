I recently had the pleasure of chatting with Luca Guadagnino about one of the very best movies of 2022, his new film, Bones and All. We’ll publish the full conversation about the David Kajganich-penned adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel closer to the film’s November 23rd theatrical release, but we wanted to share a small piece of the conversation with you now.

Guadagnino’s filmography is loaded with stellar work, but a personal favorite is his downright mesmerizing remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria. (Also penned by Kajganich.) The 2018 release stars Dakota Johnson as Susie Bannion, a young woman who travels from rural Ohio to Berlin to join Helena Markos’ dance school, an academy with dark magic running through its veins.

The film is a technical, storytelling, and performance feat that left me with maximum faith in Guadagnino. No matter the genre classic, if Guadagnino wants to put his own spin on it, sign me up!

With that in mind, I opted to end our Bones and All interview by asking him for the horror classic he’d most like to remake next, a question that sparked a good deal of enthusiasm and an eagerness to pinpoint the best possible answer. “Oh my god. That’s an incredible question that I didn’t prepare myself [for]. Oh my god, what should I do?” After a moment of thought, Guadagnino settled on a 1932 Universal monster movie. “I think it would be amazing to do something about The Mummy.”

When asked why he chose The Mummy, Guadagnino explained, “It’s a rotten body in rotten bandages, so what’s inside is [as] interesting as what’s outside.” While the 1999 remake starring Brendan Fraser and the 2017 film headlined by Tom Cruise went the action-adventure route, Guadagnino would prefer to lean into the horror of the concept. “It should be very scary and very, very terminal.” He also added, “It should be a little movie but with a lot of depth and very scary.”

Guadagnino also took a moment to look back on one Mummy remake that never got off the ground. “There is a Joe Dante Mummy that never happened that I feel so bad about because Joe is such a master and I am sure he would have made something incredible.”

While we wait to see if a Guadagnino-directed Mummy movie ever comes to be, keep an eye out for his upcoming tennis movie, Challengers, starring Zendaya and be sure to catch Bones and All in theaters on November 23rd. Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet lead the film as Maren and Lee, two young lovers trying to survive on the margins of society due to being “eaters,” people born with the need to consume human flesh.