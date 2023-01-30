Brendan Fraser's career is currently going through something of a renaissance fondly dubbed "Brenaissance," by fans thanks in part to a brilliant leading performance in The Whale for which he has received a few awards including an Academy Award nomination. But before now, Fraser ruled the 90s and early millennium as one of cinema's major action stars. His role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) established him as a household name and remains one of his most iconic roles to date. It was a hard-won achievement as the actor is now opening up about the scale of physical exertions that the role required and how it took a huge toll on his body long after filming was over.

Fraser spoke about this experience in a recent interview with The Telegraph where he detailed how he felt the need to perform his own stunts for The Mummy movies in order to justify the huge paycheck he was earning for the role. It was a grueling experience that took an enormous toll on his health requiring several surgical procedures to put him back in shape. These procedures, the actor revealed included a partial knee replacement, a spinal procedure called a lumbar laminectomy, as well as surgery on his vocal cords, all of which were done throughout the years while he was filming. In earlier interviews, where he initially spoke about the dangers of performing his own stunts, the actor revealed that the injuries were part of the reasons he distanced himself from the spotlight for a while. He said:

“I got a little banged up from years of doing my own stunts and needed a surgical fix on the spine and the hinges. And that took a lot out of me. I knew I would get better, but it took a long time. Every morning I was putting myself together like a gladiator with muscle tape and ice packs, strapping on this Transformer-like exoskeleton just to get through the scene.”

When Fraser began making a return to the acting scene, he started slow, ditching stunt-filled performances for dramatic roles in TV shows such as The Affair and Trust as well as lending his voice to a couple of animated characters. With time, Fraser would come to prove that he never lost his mojo by starring in projects such as the period crime thriller, No Sudden Move, and The Whale. Fraser is continuing strong and showing no signs of slowing, he recently wrapped up filming for upcoming projects Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers.

Notwithstanding the physical demands of The Mummy films, Fraser has shared that he is open to returning to the franchise for another sequel "if someone came up with the right conceit.” With his career resurgence, the actor is all for going back to where it all started and this definitely has fans excited, however, the direction a sequel could take remains unknown to the actor. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, the last Mummy film in which Fraser starred was poorly received in comparison to the first two and with this potential new sequel, Fraser would no doubt be looking to renew the franchise and restore it to its former glory much like he's been able to do with his career.