Casting in movies is a tricky process. It's often a struggle to find the actor who embodies the character as they're written, but a bigger struggle is keeping the actor around for future films - especially in major franchises. Some actors leave due to pursuing other offers, while scheduling conflicts mean that roles will often get recast. This has affected franchises of all shapes and sizes, from James Bond to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One franchise that underwent such a recast - and not for the better - was The Mummy trilogy. Launched in 1999 under the direction of Stephen Sommers, The Mummy mixed a healthy dose of action with horror as treasure hunter Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) and librarian Evelyn "Evie" O'Connell (Rachel Weisz) battled the resurrected sorcerer Imhotep (Arnold Voosloo).

The Mummy became a major financial success, and over the years gained a following as a cult classic. That success led to a sequel, The Mummy Returns - which also became a success and helped launch Dwayne Johnson's acting career - so naturally a third film was greenlit. But major changes were on the horizon, starting with one of the franchise's major characters. Weisz didn't return for The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, leading to Maria Bello being cast in her place as Evie. But despite Bello's considerable talent, she never quite clicked with the role.

Why Didn't Rachel Weisz Return for the Third 'The Mummy' Movie?

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor didn't just lose a star, but one of the major creative forces in its director. Sommers opted to bow out of directing Tomb of the Dragon Emperor as he'd completed another major monster mashup with Van Helsing. "I've done my Mummys," he told SciFi Wire. "There may be a third Mummy, but I need to do a small movie about two girls chatting on a beach." Instead, Rob Cohen - another rising star thanks to his work on The Fast and the Furious and xXx - was tapped to direct while Smallville creators Alfred Gough & Miles Millar wrote a script centering on the mummified corpse of China's first emperor. Said script went through a number of changes, including removing potential connections to the first two films, resulting in a movie that feels more like a stand-alone adventure and less like the conclusion to a sweeping horror/action-adventure trilogy.

It was those changes that led to Rachel Weisz's departure from the role of Evie O'Connell. The final draft wasn't reportedly up to her standards, and that combined with her unwillingness to leave her son for a five-month shoot in China meant that her involvement was a no-go. It wasn't the first setback the Mummy films had encountered; Fraser recently opened up about the toll the stuntwork took on him over a decade of playing Rick O'Connell. Cohen attempted to assuage concerns over Bello's casting, highlighting that her version of Evie would be more action-oriented than Weisz's. "In the first two Mummy movies she was all actiony and lovely, but this Evelyn might be a little more... forceful in terms of her martial art skills and shooting skills," he said. That hype proved to be unfounded.

How Are Maria Bello & Rachel Weisz's 'The Mummy' Performances Different?

Tomb of the Dragon Emperor had a number of issues plaguing its runtime, including Jet Li's titular villain. The Emperor lacks the charisma and menace of Imhotep, coming off as a generic doomsday villain. To make matters worse, the film never really utilizes his martial arts skills. Even worse is the casting of Luke Ford as Rick and Evie's son Alex. Ford is a black hole of charisma, playing Alex as a sullen, brooding macho man - a far cry from the bright, inquisitive boy he was in The Mummy Returns. While Bello isn't the worst part of the film, she lacks one important element that made the first two Mummy films a success: chemistry with Fraser.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz had a chemistry that felt right; their characters slowly connected over the course of the first Mummy film and ended up influencing each other. Rick became more gentle because of Evie, while she took a page out of his book and became more brave. That led to their marriage, and their desire to save Alex in The Mummy Returns. In contrast, Maria Bello never seems like she's the same inquisitive, gentle soul that Weisz brought to life - and a romantic scene between her and Fraser lacks the sparks that were in the first two Mummy films.

'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor' Was a Franchise Killer

While The Mummy films were never critical darlings, it was clear that fans and critics weren't fans of Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Despite plans for Bello to return in a future film, and for Ford to be the center of a trilogy of his own, those plans fell through. Universal instead decided to reboot The Mummy as a way to revive its horror films - but once again the reboot was met with a critical drubbing and flopped at the box office, leading to the demise of the planned "Dark Universe" and a harsh lesson to any studios chasing the cinematic universe bandwagon.

As the years have passed, Fraser has expressed his desire to return to the role of Rick O'Connell in a future Mummy film. But he's also diplomatically referred to The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor as "the elephant in the room" - not placing the blame on any one person, Bello included. Bello has gone on to play supporting roles in other films, as well as producing and coming up with the story for The Woman King. She was simply not the right fit for the role - Weisz helped shape Evie as a character, from her great intellect to her wonderfully shaped eyebrows. That's something neither a recast nor a reanimated corpse can change.

