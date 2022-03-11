As if the cast behind Rob Zombie’s The Munsters couldn’t get any better, Zombie him announced today that the Mistress of the Dark her, Cassandra Peterson, will be stepping onto the set as Barbara Carr. Known best for her iconic role as Elvira, Peterson will be shaking her black duds off for a new pink plaid suit.

In an enthusiastic, eye-catching post, Zombie wrote, “ATTENTION CASTING NEWS!” Immediately intrigued, followers went on to read the update surrounding Peterson’s addition as “the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights.” Seeing as how the actress has typically appeared in productions as her legendary crass character, Elvira, it will be very exciting to see her take on the prim and proper Barbara Carr.

Peterson began her rise to fame by playing Elvira and hosting a weekly horror televised show called Fright Night back in the 1980s. A sassy, sexy, character with wit and comedic timing to match, fans soon began to flock to the weekend show for the host behind it all. Soon, the Elvira persona would take off, leading to a brand with a slew of profitable merchandise including costumes, action figures, Halloween decorations, and more. Her biggest hit during the beginning of her career was her 1988 feature film, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Over the years, Peterson donned the low-cut costume several more times, and took on non-Elvira roles in films such as 1985’s Pee Wee’s Big Adventure alongside her longtime friend, Paul Reubens.

Casting Peterson in The Munsters was a wonderful move on Zombie’s part, as it is sure to bring in longtime fans of the cult celebrity. Along with the announcement of Peterson’s role, the director has been very open about who will be filling in the parts in on his newest PG project. Included in the lineup are Jeff Daniel Phillips as father Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as mother Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, aka The Count, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Jorge Garcia as Floop. As the casting news rolls out, we are still eagerly awaiting the reveal of who will fill out the rest of the Munster family as Lily and Herman’s son, Eddie, and cousin Marilyn.

With Zombie divulging that Peterson will be joining the ever-growing call sheet, it’s only a matter of time until we get more photos and a trailer for the production. As of right now, there is no release date set for the film, but as always, we at Collider will keep you posted. Check out Zombie’s full Twitter post below:

