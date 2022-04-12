Wallace is a celebrated name in the horror community for roles in films including 'The Hills Have Eyes' and 'Cujo.'

Rob Zombie is back with another The Munsters casting update! Today, the filmmaker took to Instagram to announce that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star Dee Wallace will be heading to the town of Transylvania as the newest face bringing the world surrounding the family friendly monsters to the silver screen. According to Zombie’s post, Wallace will be “the voice of GOOD MORNING TRANSYLVANIA! Transylvania’s 2nd favorite morning show… soon slipping to 3rd if they don’t update their format.” Known for keeping it in the family, Wallace has been a longtime collaborator with Zombie, previously appearing in his films including Halloween, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lords of Salem, and 3 From Hell.

Along with her Zombie projects, the actress has held down roles in countless other horror productions, including the original 1977 version of The Hills Have Eyes, and the film adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel, Cujo. Throughout the years, she would nab parts in cult classic films, including Critters, as well as its 2019 sequel, Critters Attack! On the smaller screen, fans will recognize her from one off parts in shows including Ally McBeal, The Office, and Supernatural.

Wallace is the newest name in what has been a wave of The Munsters casting releases over the last few months. First revealing the three main characters, Herman Munster, Lily Munster, and Grandpa Munster would be played by Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck, respectively, Zombie has been hard at work both directing the film and keeping followers abreast as to who they can expect to see roaming the streets of Transylvania. Another exciting casting announcement came in early March when it was revealed that the iconic Cassandra Peterson, known best for her work as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, would be joining the call sheet as real-estate agent Barbara Carr. Other members of the cast include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Jorge Garcia as Floop.

Another mind-boggling announcement came in early March when Zombie let fans in on the film’s rating. Known for gore filled horror flicks, Zombie’s newest venture will be receiving a PG rating, something that’s sure to draw a new audience to his work. And, while it wouldn’t have been out of the realm of possibility for the filmmaker to put a cutthroat twist on the longtime loved family, we’re relieved that we can expect a wholesome bit of fun for all ages.

While more questions stand in between now and when tickets are made available, including a release date and exactly who will be playing son Eddie and cousin Marilyn, we hope Zombie keeps rolling out the updates surrounding The Munsters. Check out the full Instagram post below:

