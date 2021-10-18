Fans of Rob Zombie and The Munsters are in for a treat (and hopefully no tricks!) today as the director shared the first cast photos of the new film. In an Instagram post, the director famous for horror films such as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, as well as his 2007 remake of John Carpenter’s Halloween, along with its follow up, Halloween II, shared a black and white photo of the three main cast members in front of the Munster mansion.

In the post, Zombie wrote, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

The photo also reveals who the actors are that will be stepping into the shoes of this legendary TV family. Jeff Daniel Phillips (3 From Hell) will be playing Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (The Lords of Salem) as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck (The Fugitive) in the role of Grandpa Munster, also known as The Count.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘Halloween’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

The original iconic sitcom took viewers into the day-to-day lives of a family of easy-going, harmless monsters and aired between 1964 and 1966. Zombie announced that he would be at the head of this new production on June 7 of this year and also shared that he would be building all of Mockingbird Lane. Along with the newest photo release, Zombie has been posting goldmines of production-based photos to his Instagram including behind-the-scenes special effects, the building of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, as well as other insights into the new world of this classic American family such as costume sketches.

In a previous post that Zombie made to Instagram, the director shared a drawing of Lily in a purple nightgown with a bat fashioned in the middle of the chest with a black, flowing robe embroidered with spider web print. Herman donned a classic striped nightcap with a small, stone-sized skull at the end, as well as a long, matching striped night robe adorned with more skull buttons. The costumes haven’t been revealed yet, but judging by these looks, viewers are in for a treat.

To hold you over until a release date is set for the anticipated film, check out Zombie's reveal of the cast below.

KEEP READING: All of Rob Zombie's Movies, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Batman' TV Spot Sets Bruce Wayne on a Path to Solving a Riddle The new action packed The Batman TV Spot asks you to relive the trailer.

Read Next