This will be the veteran actress's second major project since coming out of retirement.

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.

Schell began her acting career in the 1960s with roles in films Moon Zero Two, and The Return of the Pink Panther, and television shows Space: 1999 and The Spoils of War. As noted by Zombie in his Instagram post, Schell retired in the mid-1990s. During this period, Schell was seen at conventions celebrating the anniversary of Space: 1999 . She also contributed a forward to the novel Born for Adversity. She published an autobiography in 2016. Schell returned to acting in 2020 when she portrayed the Grand Duchess Valeria in BBC One’s Dracula miniseries. The Munsters will be Schell’s second major project since her return to acting.

In the photo, Schell’s Zoya Krupp stares off-screen, likely talking to another character, decked in jewelry and heavy eye makeup. Like most details regarding the film, little is known about the character as she has never appeared in the franchise before. Regardless, her frizzled hair and sharp black nails make her an intriguing addition to the cast.

Schell is the sixth actor confirmed for the cast. As previously announced, the beloved monster family will feature Jeff Daniel Phillips as the Frankenstein patriarch Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as his vampire wife Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Richard Brake and Sylvester McCoy are set to appear as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Igor, respectfully. Characters Eddie Munster and Marilyn Munster have been confirmed to make an appearance in the film, but no casting details have been released.

While Zombie has been freely sharing pictures of the crew and set, such as the 1313 Mockingbird Lane house itself, he has provided very few details on the actual plot, leaving many fans to piece together their own versions of the film. Some speculate Zombie will drift towards more traditional horror with comedy sewn throughout, given the director’s extensive work in the genre. Others hope to see Zombie’s more comedic side emerge during the production.

The Munsters has no official premiere date but is set for a hybrid release in theaters and on Peacock. You can check out Zombie’s newest cast addition below:

