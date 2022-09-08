If you’re a fan of Rob Zombie, The Munsters, and decent with photoshop or an image editing program, you’re probably going to send me an email. That’s because Collider is partnering up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for a The Munsters themed fan art contest to celebrate the release of Zombie’s The Munsters movie on September 27th.

If for some reason you’re not familiar with The Munsters, the characters first appeared on television screens in 1964 and it followed the home life of a family of monsters. While it only lasted two seasons, the series grew in popularity thanks to syndication, which led to several Munsters movies and even a sequel series, The Munsters Today, which aired from 1988-1991.

So, you’re probably asking yourself what kind of art do I need to create to win the contest? It can be a drawing of The Munsters, the house, or even one character on their own. Literally anything you want can be submitted, as long as it's an image or a poster. But I’d wager the winner of the contest will be the one who comes up with something cool or unexpected that gets our attention.

The next thing you’re probably wondering is what can I win?

The grand prize winner will get some exclusive The Munsters swag including The Munsters Collector’s Edition Blu-ray signed by Rob Zombie, the movie soundtrack Vinyl, Lily, Herman & The Count figurines, a t-shirt, and a one-of-a-kind mystery item. We’ll also have a runner up winner, who will receive the Monster’s Collector’s Blu-ray edition signed by Rob Zombie.

If you’d like to enter our contest, please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “The Munsters Fan Art Contest.” In the body of the email, please include your name and your submission or provide a link to your submission. We’ll collect submissions until September 22nd and we’ll announce the grand prize winner on The Munster’s Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release date on September 27th.

The Munsters stars Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, along with Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr, along with Dee Wallace as the voice of "Good Morning Transylvania", Jeremy Wheeler as Mr. Gateman, and Tomas Boykin as Lester. Additionally, original series cast members Pat Priest and Butch Patrick are going to be appearing in the film.

For more on the all-new movie, The Munsters, read the official synopsis and check out the trailer below!