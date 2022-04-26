No, it's not a full moon, but even so, Lester the werewolf has revealed himself ahead of the upcoming Rob Zombie big screen revival of The Munsters. The news was revealed by none other than Zombie himself via an announcement made on his Instagram.

Lester is the werewolf brother of Lily Munster, the matriarch of the Munster family. And if the image posted by Zombie is any indication, he's a bit of a party monster. Along with the photo, Zombie posted the caption:

"Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS in beautiful downtown Budapest I give Lily’s werewolf brother LESTER as played by TOMAS BOYKIN. I am sure many of you may recognize Tomas from his appearance in 3 From Hell as Derek Zoom, a vocal Spaulding supporter. Get ready for Lester. He’s gonna make you howl with laughter."

As Zombie said himself, Lester will be played by Tomas Boykin. ​​​​​​​News of Boykin's casting was originally announced by SlashFilm. Boykin previously played in the 2019 Rob Zombie film 3 From Hell. Boykin's casting is the latest in a slew of casting news coming out of Zombie's hotly-anticipated production of one of America's favorite gothy, campy families. Cassandra Peterson, who is perhaps best known for her cheeky and chesty character Elvira was recently cast in a more powder-pink role as Barbara Carr.

Lester Dracula is a character that originated in the original Munsters series which premiered in 1964 and ran for two seasons, forever impacting American pop-culture and goths everywhere. Lester Dracula, Lily Munster's brother, was originally played by Irwin Charone. The character of Lester is best known in the original series for being a hapless entrepreneur. However, despite his many business failings, he still embarks on each new venture with a heavy dose of sunny optimism. He also shares the same genetic predisposition for werewolfism as Eddie Munster, the widow peaked son of the Munster clan.

Boykin's casting is the lasted development in the highly anticipated production. News of the film's PG rating, a rating that almost seems too tame for horror icon Rob Zombie, made a splash upon its announcement. As of now there is no exact release date for the film. However, if you're itching for some Munsters action, you can stream the original 1960s series on Peacock.

