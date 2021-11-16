Rob Zombie hasn’t been shy about giving fans behind the scenes peeks at his upcoming feature take on The Munsters. This time, the director has shared a first look at Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, “Transylvania’s most popular Mad Scientist.” In the first look photo, we see Brake in a white apron covered in what appears to be streaks of blood. Under the apron, the scientist is wearing a maroon vest with a black tie and white shirt.

The character also has slicked-back hair and sideburns that come to a point on the middle of his cheek with a mustache, and a set of thick-lensed steampunk goggles covering his eyes. The background of the photo also gives us a glance at Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang’s sure to be infamous laboratory. Though we can’t see much, we can see dilapidated walls, some sort of pressure gauge, and a lever/handle that looks pretty ominous.

So far, Zombie has shared with us construction photos for the Munster’s mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, first looks at Herman, Lily, and Grandpa, and the logo for the upcoming film. We also know that along with Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips (3 From Hell, The Devil’s Rejects) will play Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, The Lords of Salem) will portray Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck (The Fugitive, Lost) will join the cast as Grandpa Munster.

RELATED: Rob Zombie Gives an Update on His ‘The Munsters’ Movie in New Instagram Post

Zombie is known for being a master of all things thriller and horror, having directed films such as House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and even putting his own spin on the John Carpenter horror franchise, Halloween, creating his own storyline for the notorious killer, Michael Myers. The director announced via Instagram back in June 2021 that he would be directing the film adaptation of the 1960s classic TV series that ran for 2 seasons, something he noted that he had been “chasing for 20 years.”

The original series was a comedy centered around a family of friendly monsters living in a small town just trying to fit in. Given Zombie’s horror background, we are left waiting to see if the film will be more comedy-driven, or if the director will take a more sinister route with the family of monsters. One thing is for sure, we can expect more first looks as Zombie has so far enjoyed keeping us in the loop for his take on the classic hit. Check out Zombie's look at Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang below.

Rob Zombie Reveals 'The Munsters' Mansion Blueprints for Upcoming Reboot Movie *The Munsters theme intensifies*

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email