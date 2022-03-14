More news from the Budapest-based set of The Munsters! Pulling back the curtain to give followers a peek at the design magic behind the film, director Rob Zombie shared several looks on his Instagram account and boy are they gothic. In his post, Zombie wrote about the backdrops calling them “absolutely insane” and we couldn’t agree more. It looks like the construction teams are pouring their hearts and souls into the incredibly intricately built home of the family friendly monsters.

Revealed in the shots, fans see everything from a coffin, presumably for Grandpa Munster aka The Count (Daniel Roebuck), to lavish couches, stunning hallways, and a bat-winged chair. Chandeliers and dripping candles abound in rooms filled with colorful rugs and comfy couches surrounded by intricate wooden walls. There’s also what appears to be an electric chair just hanging out in the library, so we can’t wait to see what happens there. Bustling in the background of almost every photo, you’ll spot crew members tirelessly planning, chatting, and even soldering to make every detail pop.

In recent days, Zombie has been unleashing countless updates about the PG film, the most recent being the very exciting casting announcement that Cassandra Peterson best known for her cult classic role as Elvira, would be joining production as real estate agent Barbara Carr. Along with the casting of Roebuck and Peterson, it has been revealed that Jeff Daniel Phillips will portray Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will step into the role of matriarch Lily Munster, Richard Brake will be doing wacky experiments as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, with Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Jorge Garcia as Floop.

While plot details are being kept wrapped tighter than a mummy, we do know that Zombie plans to stick to the original roots in some ways, keeping the feature PG. This news stunned many fans of the gore aficionado as he’s known for horror shock classics including House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. Opening up the doors for parents to bring their kids along to the flick, Zombie stands to gain a whole new audience. The original The Munsters series began in 1964 and ran for 2 seasons. Although it only aired for a short time, the show would solidify itself as a classic going into syndication for a fresh generation in the 1990s on Nick at Nite, TV Land, and later, Cartoon Network.

With this new set of photos, our suspicions that Zombie will continue to keep fans informed has been verified. Check out the full post below.

