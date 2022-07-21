Everyone is pretty hyped up for Rob Zombie’s reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom The Munsters. The sitcom, a goofy classic along the lines of The Addams Family, featured a Frankenstein’s monster father, a vampire mother and grandfather, a werewolf son, and a “perfectly normal” cousin. I remember watching it as a kid on Saturday afternoons, paired with Three Stooges reruns, which made it a perfect segue from morning cartoons.

Zombie’s take on The Munsters looks to be taking the wackiness of the sitcom to the next level, but did you know there was another version of The Munsters that didn’t come out all that long ago? This version was strange, but not nearly as whimsical as the original, or as kooky as Zombie’s version appears to be.

In 2012, for one night only, NBC aired a one-hour “made for TV movie” called Mockingbird Lane, named, of course, for the Munster’s address. However, that’s not the whole story. It was not meant to be a made for TV movie; it was a series that NBC pulled out of, but after the pilot had been shot, the network decided to recoup their losses by airing it as a Halloween special.

Created by Bryan Fuller, the mastermind behind NBC’s fan-favorite Hannibal series, the two shows were being produced at the same time, so they had a lot of the same style. Mockingbird Lane still maintained a similar aesthetic to The Munsters, though the clothing was a little more contemporary and Herman and Lily could better pass as humans. And yet, on Mockingbird Lane, the Munsters ate people, which I don’t remember from the original TV series. (Maybe that is more Hannibal influence?) When I spoke to Bryan Fuller at the 2012 San Diego Comic Con for the dearly departed FEARnet.com, he told me, “Lily hides under the Golden Gate Bridge and catches suicides as they fall and feeds off them. Grandpa actively plots to control the neighbors and make them his blood slaves.”

The Munsters was ultimately about family, and Mockingbird Lane has that in abundance. Lily and Herman love their son Eddie, a werewolf; they just haven’t told him he is a werewolf. They don’t want Grampa to stop eating the neighbors; they just don’t want him to do it during family dinner. “Lily loved her husband - they had a beautiful relationship and I love how much Lily loves her man, and how much Herman loves his family,” Fuller told me.

The cast of Mockingbird Lane was somewhat eclectic, too. First cast was Eddie Izzard as Grandpa Munster. “[S]he is so focused and grounded and disciplined with [her] character, and wants everything to be motivated and earned and real,” Fuller said. “Jerry O’Connell [who played Herman] is the sweetest man, and he is such an unexpected Herman. Everyone expected that we would have to cast Brad Garrett. But no, we weren’t going in that direction. We weren’t doing The Munsters; we were doing Mockingbird Lane.” Fuller was nervous to cast Portia de Rossi as Lily because she is a vegan, and Lily had to wear all sorts of animal clothing, but he said de Rossi was just great about it. “She was a fantastic sport, and she did such a wonderful job with this character. I really feel we got the right cast.”

And the cast was great. Lily and Herman loved each other without it ever getting saccharine. In fact, Herman often loved “so hard” that the staples would pop out of his heart. Luckily, Grandpa installed a zipper in his chest to make repairs easy. The couple doesn’t chain up their werewolf son every full moon; they just have to teach him about the facts of his life (though they never do get into how a Frankenstein’s monster and a vampire make a werewolf baby). Mockingbird Lane’s Grandpa is a little darker than the Grandpa from the TV series, but he is delightfully weird and morbid and somehow even more loveable than Al Lewis’ version of the character.

Fuller wanted to celebrate his love of monsters with Mockingbird Lane, and had the series gone into production, it would have been “monstery.” “If we are going to do monsters, let’s do monsters. I think we are going to see the Creature from the Black Lagoon; we are going to see the Phantom of the Opera.... It will be celebrating all those great Universal horror icons that should be celebrated.”

But sadly, those monsters never came out to play. NBC declined to pick up the show to series, and instead aired the pilot on October 26, 2012 as a stand-alone “movie.” Mockingbird Lane was paired with NBC’s horror-fantasy series Grimm as a “Halloween event.”

Mockingbird Lane is not currently available for purchase or to stream, which is nonsense, especially with the renewed fervor over The Munsters that Rob Zombie’s film is generating. Put Mockingbird Lane on Peacock, you cowards!