We’ve got some exciting The Munsters casting news for you as we head into the weekend! This morning, Rob Zombie took to Instagram to reveal the newest addition to the ever-growing ensemble for his film reimagining of the cult classic television show. The big social media reveal told fans that Jorge Garcia will be stepping into the role of Floop, Dr. Wolfgang’s hunchback assistant. Along with being the doctor’s right-hand man, Zombie tells us that Floop has also found a place in Herman Munster's heart as his best friend.

Along with the casting announcement, Zombie included a photo of Garcia in his costume for the upcoming retelling of the classic monsters-from-next-door story. In what looks to be a lab, we see Garcia’s character Floop in mid-conversation with someone. Throwing a sarcastic look at whomever he’s chatting with, the character wears his hair long with a burly beard to match and dons a brown tunic complete with a messenger bag strapped over his shoulder. But what really draws the eye in is that Floop is leaning on a blanket laid over top of a cadaver whose feet are protruding from the bottom, making for a spooky photo.

As Zombie mentions in the post, many fans will recognize Garcia from his work in the hit series, Lost. The actor played the role of Hurley in the ABC series that ran for six seasons in the early 2000s. The character of Hurley brought a comedic edge to an otherwise heavy show, so we are wondering if the same will be true for his time on The Munsters. Along with his part on Lost, Garcia also nabbed a prominent role in Hawaii Five-O as Jerry Ortega and can be seen on Netflix in Adam Sandler’s 2015 western-comedy, The Ridiculous 6.

Zombie, who will be helming the new film as director, has been more than happy to share any updates with fans who are eager to see what’s happening on the set of the new film. Along with set snapshots and design inspiration, Zombie has been keeping us up to date on exactly who we can expect to see portrayed in the reboot film. So far, we know several cast members including Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and now Garcia as Floop.

While we’ve enjoyed the photos, most of which have come from the feature’s on location filming in Budapest, the plot of the new movie has been kept as tightly wrapped as a mummy. Zombie is the master of all things gore and horror, so it stands to question if he’ll take a more horror filled turn on the classic friendly neighborhood monsters. He is also known for inserting some comedy - albeit dark - into his films, so it could be a well-balanced combination of the two.

Whatever the case may be, we are looking forward to more information as Zombie sees fit to share. Check out the all-new photo below:

