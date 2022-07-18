Netflix is upping its spooky game this Halloween season by filling up its docket with some reimagined classics. According to Rob Zombie’s Instagram, the director’s highly anticipated feature The Munsters will be heading to the streamer alongside Tim Burton’s The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday. As Zombie noted in his post, this marks the second time the two worlds have collided, as the families first appeared listed back-to-back in the 1964-1965 TV Guide. While it’s been nearly 60 years since the two families faced off for the top family friendly monster spot, they won’t need to duke it out anymore, as the platform will have both available for streaming at whatever time works best for your schedule!

Zombie’s The Munsters will give longtime fans of the 1960s classic the origin story of how Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) first met and the history behind their legendary courtship. Not very happy with the monster his daughter has picked to spend her (after)life with, Grandpa aka The Count (Dan Roebuck) will try to pull the two apart, something that’s absolutely going to backfire for the concerned parent. Along with the three stars, the film will also feature the talents of Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr, Dee Wallace as the voice of “Good Morning Transylvania”, Jeremy Wheeler as Mr. Gateman, and Tomas Boykin as Lester. Two members of the original cast who may remember the original press of the TV Guide in question, Pat Priest and Butch Patrick, will also appear in the production.

As for Wednesday, the series will see its titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, navigating the horrors of high school all while honing in on her psychic abilities and sarcasm. It will also follow an overarching storyline of the Addams family daughter attempting to solve a years long mystery that involves her loved ones back home. Along with Ortega, the cast will include the likes of Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, and Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems. Fans of the classic ‘90s films centered around the gothic family will be thrilled to know that Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in those projects, will also appear in the series in an undisclosed role.

Image via Universal

Along with sharing several similarities in family fright-based plots as well as hitting the airwaves within just one week of each other, The Munsters and The Addams Family also both ran for just two seasons in the '60s before being dropped from programming. However, both made such long-lasting impressions on the entertainment industry that they’re still ushering in new projects all these years later.

While Zombie has previously announced that The Munsters will be arriving to screens sometime in September, no specific release date has been set for Zombie or Burton’s newest projects. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out Zombie’s Instagram post below.