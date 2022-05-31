After what feels like 56 years (because it has been), beloved The Munsters character Zombo will be making his return to screens everywhere. Rob Zombie announced via Instagram that the character who appeared in the original series will rise once again in the filmmaker’s upcoming retelling. Sharing a photo of the legendary one-episode character, Zombie wrote, “After 56 years! The man… the myth… the legend returns! The one and only ZOMBO!” As spooky as ever, the photo shows the TV personality decked out in his black robes. His stringy, white hair stands out against his pale face with pitch black circles around his eyes and long fingers with black nails that are in need of a serious manicure. He’s holding onto a box of Crumble Creature Crackers, a product that sponsored Zombo’s TV horror show.

While many of us know the starring characters of The Munsters, many will be asking “who is Zombo?” And it’s a fair question, seeing as how the character only appeared in one episode. A die-hard fan of the wholesome series, it only makes sense for Zombie to include him in his PG silver screen adaptation. In the episode, aptly titled “Zombo,” the family’s son, Eddie (Butch Patrick) becomes fixated on the entertainer and is soon his number one fan. The news of Eddie’s new role model is a tough pill to swallow for his father, Herman (Fred Gwynne) who hopes to win back his son’s admiration by taking on traits of Zombo.

When Eddie wins a sweepstake, earning him both prizes and a chance to be on Zombo’s TV show, Herman gets even more jealous and goes to extreme lengths to become the apple of Eddie’s eye once again. Prior to dropping the announcement, Zombie teased fans with the return of the character in another Instagram post. Many have been waiting to hear who would be cast as Eddie, so some speculated that the news would surround the casting reveal or the return of Patrick to The Munsters universe.

Along with the Zombo’s appearance, fans can expect to see the entire family in the reboot with Frankenstein’s monster father, Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips); vampire mother, Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie); and Grandpa, aka The Count (Dan Roebuck). We know that the original series’ cousin Marilyn, Pat Priest, will be joining the cast, but it’s unclear as to what role she’ll be taking on. The call sheet also includes the legendary Mistress of the Dark, Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, along with the likes of Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Dee Wallace, Jeremy Wheeler, and Tomas Boykin.

With the latest reveal of Zombo’s return, Zombie is up to his old tricks of giving us snippets of what his reboot is shaping up to look like. As of right now, no release date for The Munsters has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for the latest. You can check out the official Zombo announcement below.

