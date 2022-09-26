This is a big week for fans of musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie, as the director returns to the world of feature length productions with his reimagining of The Munsters. Outside his musical career, the last three years have been quiet for Zombie, whose last on-screen project was 3 From Hell, a continuation of his Firefly trilogy. But, his latest feature will be nothing like the gruesome and grotesque horror flicks the director’s known for, as this time, he’s making it PG. And, in a behind-the-scenes look and taste of what’s to come for those who buy the collector’s edition Blu-ray or digital release on September 27, viewers see some of the fun that went into creating Zombie’s fresh take on a decades old favorite.

Cartoons are coming to life in this peek that reveals the ins and outs of putting together the costumes and makeup for the film’s three main characters: Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), and The Count (Daniel Roebuck). With each actor starting off as a blank canvas, a ton of time and effort goes into making them camera ready for the day - something that flashes by in the blink of an eye for those of us on the other end.

The Munsters will tell the story of how Lily and Herman first met and fell in love, as well as the great lengths that Lily’s father, The Count, goes through to keep them separated. While we may know how the story ends, as it's a prequel to the two season running iconic 1960s CBS series, there are plenty of other characters who will make the origin telling one to not be missed. Also starring will be Cassandra Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Tomas Boykin as Lester the Werewolf, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Jeremy Wheeler as Mr. Gateman, and Dee Wallace as the voice of “Good Morning Transylvania”. While they won’t be reprising their roles as Eddie and Marilyn, respectively, Butch Patrick and Pat Priest were also added to the call sheet along with fan favorite character Zombo.

Image via Netflix

Along with adding the physical copies to your film collection, if you’re a The Munsters fan, you have several opportunities to get your hands on various vinyl releases spinning off from the production. Included in the group is the original motion picture soundtrack, a Herman and Lily themed record, and a Zombo themed album.

The time is almost here to see Zombie’s final product, as The Munsters arrives to digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and Netflix tomorrow September 27. If you’re looking for the extra goodies, those will be available on the digital and Blu-ray releases. You can check out the behind-the-scenes look below.