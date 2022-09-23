If you’ve been on the hunt for a spooky yet groovy soundtrack for your annual Halloween party, look no further, as Waxwork Records have officially dropped the original soundtrack vinyl for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters. Freshly pressed and hitting shelves and online platforms today, the 2 disc set contains not only new tunes from Zombie and a score by Zeuss, but also comes with a 24-page booklet packed full of colorful artwork and notes. You’ll definitely want to have the records on display while they spin, as each is themed after leading characters Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips).

Followers of Zombie and his latest project have been kept on the edge of their seats waiting for the original soundtrack to make landfall. After the filmmaker revealed the drop of two other in-universe projects, a Zombo vinyl and a Lily and Herman record, it was just a matter of time until the musician turned director came out with a soundtrack for the whole shebang. With Zombie’s feature-length take on the timeless family of monsters landing on Netflix just next week on September 27, there was no better time to get the vinyl out of the crypt and into the hands of fans everywhere.

The Munsters will tell the origin story of Lily and Herman from how they met to the early days of their relationship, which would eventually lead them to beginning the loving family we all know from the classic CBS series of the 1960s. Audiences will also watch as Lily’s father, The Count (Dan Roebuck) tries to throw as many wrenches into their plans as possible, believing that Herman is not the right monster for his beloved daughter.

Image via Universal

Along with Moon Zombie, Phillips, and Roebuck, the film will also feature the talents of Cassandra Peterson, Tomas Boykin, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, and Sylvester McCoy. As many fans of Zombie’s previous works can tell, he chose to keep a lot of the casting in the family, hiring actors that he’s frequently collaborated with for his latest flick. Lifelong fans of The Munsters will be thrilled to know that original cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest, who played Eddie and Marilyn in the original series, respectively, will also be making appearances. While Priest’s role is unknown, we do know that Patrick will be playing Tin Can Man.

Complete your Zombie and The Munsters music collection by picking up a copy of the film’s original soundtrack today. You can check out the official Twitter post below.