It’s finally here! A teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters has made landfall, and we are beyond excited to get our hands on it. Landing on Zombie's Instagram after being debuted by Entertainment Weekly, the trailer opens in black and white on 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the home of the family friendly group of monsters: a gothic castle, completely covered in ivy, with smoke billowing out of the chimney as an updated version of the original series’ slime green text credits Zombie as the director.

Finally, we get to go inside, where we meet the family’s Frankenstein monster of a patriarch, Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips). Never one for a subtle entrance, Herman comes bursting through the tall doors like the Kool-Aid man, leaving a towering Herman-sized cut out in his wake. Next up is Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie). As classy and elegant as ever, the vampirific Lily rocks a long silky dress and wears her long hair in a way that’s reminiscent of the bride of Frankenstein, with one side white and the other black. Finally, Lily’s father and Herman’s father-in-law, Grandpa aka The Count (Jeff Roebuck) comes barreling through the door, experiencing a bit of a hold up as he tries to carry a shovel with him.

While the surf-rock music swells, it’s clear that Zombie has meant it when he’s said that he plans to keep things exactly the same for the characters from the beloved CBS show of the ‘60s. Not only is it the same theme song, with the fun picked guitar melody and uppity drum beats, but the entire intro is a carbon-copy down to the character’s mannerisms. After all the grand entrances are made, the trailer fills with color as our three protagonists sit silently and patiently on the couch. Finally, Grandpa mumbles a grumpy, “Now what?” and the trailer cuts to black.

As someone who grew up watching reruns of the original series at their grandparent’s house, this teaser totally delivered and then some. Not only does Zombie’s love for the franchise and its characters come through, but the incredible attention to detail makes this one deserve several re-watches to catch the intricacies hiding out in the background. While no release date has yet been set, we do know that the PG rated film will land sometime in 2022. Now that we’ve had a taste, we can’t wait to see more and get our first looks at some legendary actors including Cassandra Petersen and Catherine Schell as they take on their roles in the spooky ensemble cast. You can check out the full teaser below!