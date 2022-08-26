Those of us who have been highly anticipating the big reveal of when Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will hit streaming are finally receiving an answer to our burning question. Today it was announced that the House of 1000 Corpses director’s latest feature length production will be landing on Netflix September 27. If you’ve been paying attention or following the other articles we’ve shared surrounding release updates for the movie, you’ll know that this is the same date that the film will hit Blu-ray, digital, and DVD. While it makes total sense for Netflix subscribers to stream the film from the comfort of their own homes with no additional purchase required, longtime fans of Zombie may want to pick up a physical copy that will treat them to an hour of bonus features including behind-the-scenes footage with Zombie and his cast.

Bringing the classic 1960s CBS series to a new era, while sticking true to its groovy roots, Zombie’s film will focus on the origin story of Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman Munster’s (Jeff Daniel Philips) love. Last month, a trailer was released that dropped several plot lines we can expect to see develop over the course of the film. Along with the main love story, we’ll also see more surrounding Lily’s relationship with her father The Count (Dan Roebuck) who absolutely detests her newest love interest.

There’s also a slew of other characters involved with a call sheet boasting the likes of Cassandra Peterson, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Tomas Boykin, Richard Brake, and many more. From characters like Lester the Werewolf (Boykin); Tin Can Man, who will be played by original cast member Butch Patrick; and even one-episode wonder and spokes-ghoul for Crumble Creatures Crackers, Zombo, set to appear in the flick, we can expect many more plotlines where that came from.

Image via Rob Zombie

Along with the release of his film imagining, Zombie has continued to stick to his musical roots by putting out not one, but two in-universe themed records. The first 12-inch vinyl celebrates the aforementioned Zombo with two of the spooky host’s hit tunes - “It’s Zombo” and “House of Zombo”. In another recent drop, Zombie revealed that he was putting out a Herman and Lily centered vinyl that would include the two characters covering Sonny & Cher’s classic love song - “I Got You Babe”. Both records are out now. While mum’s been the word when it comes to an official soundtrack or any other The Munsters based musical musings, we’re expecting Zombie to drop at least one or two more treats for his fans in the upcoming month.

With September 27 just a few weeks away, we can’t wait to see what Zombie has up his sleeve for the production. Check out the trailer below.