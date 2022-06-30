Rob Zombie is doing his best to reunite the old Munster clan for his haunting adaptation of the classic television series. Previously, he brought in Pat Priest, who played the niece Marilyn on The Munsters, and now the original Eddie Munster, Butch Patrick, is on board too! Once again, the news came from Zombie himself who unveiled Patrick's role in the film, along with a selfie of the two together, in an Instagram post.

"Where’s Eddie you ask?" Zombie opens the post with. "Well, I’ll tell you! My good buddy @the_real_butch_patrick_ is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN." If you're unfamiliar with who or what the Tin Can Man is, it appeared in the seventh episode of The Munsters as a science project for young Eddie to show off at school. He gets help from Grandpa in bringing the robot to life, but when the Tin Can Man isn't ready to go on stage, Herman goes out to distract the audience and immediately becomes a hit with everyone in a classic, comedic moment. After that, Grandpa and Eddie refashion the Tin Can Man into a comedy robot who tells jokes from Herman's joke book.

Zombie once again shows his love for the franchise, having the robot, emblazoned on the front with the word "Oil," lovingly recreated for the film right down to the smallest details. It still has that lovably goofy look of an old-school robot from its very cylindrical head and body with a mouth that's basically just two pieces of metal sliding open and shut to mimic speech. Although it's a bit of a bummer that Patrick presumably won't be showing his face during the film, it's incredibly fitting that he'll now get to embody the creation he worked on with dear old Grandpa so many years ago. It opens up for some comedic irony of Eddie Munster constructing a robot played by Eddie Munster.

Zombie's The Munsters stars Jeff Daniels Philips as Herman Munster, Sherry Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Despite having the original Marilyn and Eddie in the film, Zombie has been surprisingly quiet on who will take on their roles in his version. If anything, the casting of Patrick as the Tin Can Man disproves any timeline shenanigans Zombie might try to pull regarding the two missing Munsters while still leaving us with the question of "Where's Eddie?" In the years following his original appearance as Eddie, Patrick would go on to star in The Phantom Tollbooth and gained a recurring role on My Three Sons, now circling the indie circuit for films to appear in.

Among the others cast in the adaptation are Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, Catherine Schell, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, Dee Wallace, Jeremy Wheeler, and Tomas Boykin. Despite his penchant for gore, Zombie has stayed faithful to The Munsters at every turn, landing a PG rating for the film confirming it'll be good fun for the whole family.

There's still no release date for The Munsters, but it's still expected to release this year. The original series is currently streaming on Peacock where you can watch "The Tin Can Man" in all its glory.

