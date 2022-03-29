As generous as ever, Rob Zombie continues to keep his fans abreast on updates surrounding his highly anticipated reimagining of The Munsters. This time, the new image came in the form of a behind-the-scenes photo of the main family, getting their faces touched up by the film's makeup team. Standing in front of a weed and vine-covered 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the gothic home of the friendly monsters) are several members of the outstandingly talented cosmetics team. Focusing all of their attention, the crew does maintenance work on leading characters Grandpa Munster (Daniel Roebuck), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips).

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the main family behind The Munsters, the last time we caught a glimpse was paired with the trio’s casting announcement back in October 2021. If you’re wondering about the younger members of the family, son Eddie and cousin Marilyn, we’re right there with you. As of right now, no casting announcements or photos surrounding either have been released.

However, over the last five months, we have been treated to a slew of other character reveals. To give you a refresher of just who will be appearing in Zombie’s new PG feature, so far we know that Richard Brake will appear as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Jorge Garcia as Floop and the recently announced Cassandra Peterson as real-estate agent Barbara Carr.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘The Munsters’ Images Reveal First Look at the Inside of 1313 Mockingbird Lane

An old-time classic, The Munsters first appeared on television screens across America in 1964. Although it only ran for two seasons, the heartwarming show quickly earned itself a place in the annals of history. A family of kind monsters based on classic characters from your favorite horror films, The Munsters followed the mishaps surrounding the mysterious clan. Now, Zombie is back with his own take on the iconic characters. Landing a PG rating we know this production will be different from anything we’ve previously seen from Zombie. A master of all things creepy, terrifying, and blood squirting, the filmmaker is well known for his shock filled horror flicks. A feature suitable for all ages, with a plot that has yet to see the light of day, we can’t wait to sit in a theater and witness Zombie’s The Munsters reimagining.

While a release date has yet to be divulged, be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more character reveals and behind-the-scenes looks at The Munsters. Check out the makeup team doing their thing below:

Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' Adds Cassandra Peterson as a Reimagined Barbara Carr

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (471 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore