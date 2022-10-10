Fans of Rob Zombie’s recently released The Munsters can soon take home their own Herman, Lily, and Grandpa Munster courtesy of NECA. The masters of all things toys are bringing fans of the series-turned-film 7 inch tall figurines, and to sweeten the deal, they’re even adding a version of Zombo to the collection. As colorful as they come, each figure is a wonderfully vibrant rendition of the film’s main characters, with Lily stunning in a purple dress, Herman’s eye-popping green skin as bright as ever, and Grandpa aka The Count’s pale blue flesh brought out by his iconic suit complete with its adornments. Famous for his rock n’ roll persona, Herman comes with a record accessory, while Grandpa holds his shovel and Zombo tantalizes taste buds everywhere with a box of his Crumble Creature Crackers.

Zombie’s take on the origin of Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster’s (Sheri Moon Zombie) legendary love story hit Netflix just a few weeks ago. The film saw a cast of wild and zany characters set in front of the backdrop of an incredibly colorful Transylvania. Richard Brake starred as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang who, along with his bumbling sidekick Floop (Jorge Garcia), brought the creation known as Herman Munster to life. Searching for a woman to join him for eternity, Herman met Lily and a romance quickly budded between the two, much to the dismay of Lily’s father, The Count (Dan Roebuck). Through twists and turns, audiences watched as the family ended up making their way from their beloved dark and dismal Transylvania to their home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in sunny and cheerful California.

The feature also starred Tomas Boykin as Lester the Werewolf, Lily’s gambling addicted brother; Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, The Count’s ex-wife who still has it in for the vampire; Catherine Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr; original member of the CBS series, The Munsters, Butch Patrick as Tin Can Man; and Sylvester McCoy as Igor, The Count’s butler and right-hand man.

Quite the departure from Zombie’s regular gore-filled projects, The Munsters found a younger generation of monster lovers tuning in for the cartoon-like fun. Campy and over-the-top, the feature received mixed reviews after landing on the platform back in September.

If you need even more Munsters themed materials for your collection, check out the two in-universe vinyls recently put out by Waxwork Records. One features a few hits by Zombo, with the other being a Lily and Herman cover of the classic Sonny and Cher hit “I Got You Babe.” There’s also the recently announced original soundtrack, and of course the film’s physical copies that feature a lengthy amount of bonus content.

The NECA figures are due out later this year. You can check out some photos below.

