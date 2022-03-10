Rob Zombie fans who are hoping to usher their children into the master of gore’s works will have a chance to do so sometime soon. Instead of traumatizing your child with something like House of 1000 Corpses, you can introduce them to Zombie’s newest project: an adaptation of The Munsters. Today, the filmmaker took to Twitter to announce that his take on the classic black and white television show from the 1960s would be rated PG “for macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language.” Teasing his followers, Zombie addressed his tweet to those who were “speculating, wondering, and assuming” that the upcoming feature would have a “dirty, violent, and nasty” spin on it. To round out his post, he assuaged readers that “it’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

For longtime fans of Zombie’s, the rating may come as a surprise as he’s mostly known for his… colorful touches on the horror world. That is to say, his films are filled with gratuitous violence with a side of buckets of blood and gore, not to mention disturbing characters who are sure to haunt your nightmares. From House of 1000 Corpses and 31 to his take on the story of Michael Myers in Halloween (2007) and Halloween 2 (2009), every movie has received an R rating.

Knowing that The Munsters will be receiving the PG treatment, it will be a whole new look at the world of Zombie. Based on the television series, the feature will follow the lives of everyone’s favorite friendly family of monsters: Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie), Grandpa Munster (Daniel Roebuck), Lily and Herman’s son, Eddie and cousin, Marilyn, both of whom have yet to have their casting announced. Outside of the family, we know that Richard Brake will appear as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy will play Igor, with Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp and Jorge Garcia as Floop.

Though we don’t know anything about the specifics surrounding the plot, Zombie has been graciously dropping looks of the Munsters' home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, as well as design inspiration for the film. With each casting announcement, he has also revealed an image of the character. Through these peeks, we are getting a good idea of how the new production is shaping up visually. Now, with the latest piece in The Munsters puzzle being put into place, we are one step closer to the big reveal of a release date surrounding Zombie’s latest film. Check out Zombie's tweet below!

'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image This will be the veteran actress's second major project since coming out of retirement.

