Rob Zombie is sharing even more from his adaptation of The Munsters, the director’s passion project currently in production, and has given us just the slightest sneak peek at what’s to come when he invites fans into 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The director posted a photo of his director’s chair to Instagram, showing off the film’s new logo with a view of his monitors in the background, daring longtime Munsters fans to pick up on exciting new details.

The new logo retains the classic font fans remember from the original Munsters series, but with a couple of added twists: cobwebs have been added around the dripping green letters, giving it the eerie feel typical of Zombie’s cult classic work. Not much is visible in the monitors, only a couple of masked-up crew members milling around in what looks like an archaic-looking study or dining room, but the visual is befitting of The Munsters all the same, details of an old and storied house just visible in the tiny monitor images.

Image via NBC

The post is one of many Zombie has shared during the production of The Munsters, including snaps of the outside of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, and a first look at the cast of the film in costume, including Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

Production began on the film in Hungary in June of this year, though no release date has been announced.

Zombie’s version of the monstrous family is one of a number of reboots of the successful 60s sitcom, the latest after the doomed pilot for NBC’s Mockingbird Lane failed to garner any viewership. There was a sequel series, however, that ran from 1988 to 1991, after the series gained significant popularity in syndication, despite only running for two years on CBS.

The Munsters is set to receive a theatrical release while also streaming on Peacock, though no release date has been announced. Check out Zombie’s post below:

