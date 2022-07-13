After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.

Taking us on the journey of “the greatest love story ever told,” the trailer illuminates what we can expect from the upcoming feature. While we’ve all (maybe just us!) been speculating on who will be playing the Munsters' son Eddie and cousin Marilyn, it was all for naught as it looks like Zombie’s film will focus on the early days of Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Philips) and Lily Munster’s (Sheri Moon Zombie) romance. The trailer sees both protagonists on the prowl for a romantic match when the pair is introduced, much to the dismay of Lily’s father, Grandpa aka The Count (Dan Roebuck). It’s a colorful and vibrant first official look, filled with the whimsy of the original series and, although it’s going to be a kid-friendly production, it still looks a little spooky in some areas.

Along with Phillips, Moon Zombie, and Roebuck, the film will star Cassandra Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr, Tomas Boykin as Lester the Werewolf, Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, Dee Wallace as the voice of “Good Morning Transylvania,” Jeremy Wheeler as Mr. Gateman, with original cast members Pat Priest and Butch Patrick also set to make appearances.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Rob Zombie's 'The Munsters' Wraps Filming

Zombie’s dedication to the original series is evident in every sneak peek he’s put out so far, and this trailer is no different. While he may be known for his gore and violence-filled features such as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, our first official look at The Munsters confirms that Zombie was the right director for the job and can make a smooth transition into the PG world. After all, he dreamt of doing his project for years and even made a compromise to create a colorized version instead of the original black and white color palette knowing that otherwise, studios would hesitate to back him.

Along with the excitement of the first official trailer, we also now know that the film will be dropping sometime in September 2022. While no specific date has been announced, stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out the trailer below.