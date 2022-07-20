A new trailer for The Munsters reveals that family patriarch, Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Philips), is just as excited about the new film as we are. That’s right, just days after dropping the first official look, filmmaker Rob Zombie has released another one, revealing even more information about when and how the film will be making its way to audiences everywhere. We can officially put September 27 on our calendars for the Blu-ray, digital, and DVD release of the reimagined, origin telling of the family of friendly monsters. Zombie also recently shared information that the film would be landing on Netflix around the same time, but with no specific date given just yet.

While the trailer shows a lot of previously seen footage, surrounding Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman’s early days of courtship, it focuses more on Grandpa aka The Count’s (Dan Roebuck) disdain for his future son-in-law. Referring to Herman as a “bozo,” Grandpa gets more irritated by the boyfriend of his beloved daughter by the minute. Through it all, the couple’s love will persevere, as we know the two will ultimately end up with a family of their own - complete with Grandpa joining them at the dinner table night after night.

The trailer also officially introduces followers to some of the supporting cast including Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr, and original cast member Butch Patrick, who played the family’s son Eddie on the original 1960s series, as Tin Can Man. Along with the introductions and further background, the colors are really grabbing our attention in the latest sneak peek. Zombie has previously spoken about how he made the feature cartoon-ified and the trailer confirms all that and more with trippy backgrounds catching our eyes in several of the scenes.

Along with the full-length feature, those curious of how the master of gore made the jump to a family friendly vehicle will be treated to “over 60 minutes of bonus” material with looks behind-the-scenes at how the film was made. It’s hard to take a beloved classic and make it your own, but that’s exactly what it looks like Zombie did in his origin telling of the future residents of 1313 Mockingbird Lane. By focusing on more of the backstory, we’re thinking the director will stick the landing with telling a new story and not just a reimagining of the timeless CBS series.

Check out the trailer (if you dare!) below and get ready to bring the whole family home on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital when Zombie’s The Munsters drops on September 27, just in time for the spooky season!