Are you a Rob Zombie fan looking for the newest addition to your ever expanding vinyl collection? If so, we’ve got some news for you! Look no further, as the master of all things spooky-scary has announced the arrival of a new The Munsters themed single. Hear leading characters Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) as you never have before as they cover the Sonny & Cher classic, “I Got You Babe.” Taking to where else but Instagram, the filmmaker shared the news with his fans today, informing those tuning in that the 12” single was up for grabs via Waxwork Records.

Colorized in a groovy 1960s themed palette, with bright yellows, purples, oranges, and of course, greens, the album’s artwork immediately grabs your eye and doesn’t let go. The vinyl and its sleeve are also on display in the post, with the record lifting moods by way of its bright and sunny yellow coloring. Posing back to back, the inner sleeve depicts the very much in love Herman and Lily rocking bell-bottoms and chunky boots.

The Lily and Herman fronted album is the second record to come out of Zombie’s reimagined telling of the classic 1960s CBS family series. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that he would be dropping an album centered around everyone’s favorite TV host and Crumble Creatures Crackers spokes-ghoul, Zombo. That album will feature two tunes, “It’s Zombo” and “House of Zombo,” as well as another visually stunning record sleeve and cover.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: 'The Munsters': Rob Zombie Reveals What Herman Munster Is Looking for in a Partner

Originally making a name for himself in the music world with his heavy metal band White Zombie, the multi-hyphenate creative would eventually move into the world of filmmaking, creating some of the most gruesome and horrific flicks we’ve ever seen. Through it all, his love and passion for music has shone through his on-screen projects, so it’s no shock that The Munsters will do exactly the same.

Zombie’s colorful origin story of the beginning days of Lily and Herman’s romantic relationship will be making its way to screens very soon. Dropping on Netflix at an undisclosed date this fall, the film will arrive on Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on September 27. Boasting a cast full of familiar Zombie-universe names and then some, the feature will also star the likes of Daniel Roebuck, Cassandra Peterson, Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, and Catherine Schell. Original The Munsters series cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest will also appear.

You can check out the groovy and psychedelic new vinyl below.