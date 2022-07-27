When it was revealed that Rob Zombie would be helming a reimagined film version of the 1960’s classic black and white television series, The Munsters, many of us probably had the same idea — we can’t wait to hear the music! Although he may have a long list of credits behind making some of the most grisly, gruesome horror films we’ve ever seen, Zombie cut his teeth in the music industry with his heavy metal band, White Zombie, before moving onto his own solo projects. For his past on-screen musings, Zombie has made some incredibly memorable musical moments (we’re looking at you, “Free Bird” finale in The Devil’s Rejects), so of course we’ve been waiting to know how he would work his other creative love into the new PG feature.

The recent first trailer revealed that the film will hold onto a classic surf-rock 1960s vibe for their background sound, and while we wait to see what Zombie has up his sleeve for how he’ll release those tunes, the director took to Instagram today to share the news that he’s dropping a vinyl centered around the character Zombo. That’s right, everyone’s favorite one-episode wonder will now have his one-hit wonder in record form. The 12-inch vinyl single, which will appropriately be colored white as a sheet, will feature two tunes from The Crumble Creatures Crackers spokes-ghoul and TV host: “It’s Zombo” and “House of Zombo.”

And where the record is lacking in color, the cover will more than make up for it. In a vibrant, eye-popping, groovy 60s design, the witchy Zombo is backed by hypnotizing artwork. In front of him (four of him to be exact), oozing bubble letters spell out the record’s title track, “It’s Zombo.” The inside sleeve shows the character striking a pose with a box of Crumble Creatures Crackers while the backside of the cover delivers a message to the listener stating:

Dear freaks, misfits and lowlifes, I Zombo have created a musical masterpiece of glorious thrills and cheap chills… Behold! For the first time you can experience the true sound of ZOMBO! Carved onto this groovy disc are noises I hear every night as I lie in my tomb drifting off to sleep. Every scream, screech, and groan has been captured for your listening pleasure. So sit back in your coffin, pour a goblet of oozing goo and get ready to party the Zombo way. You kill me! Zombo.

RELATED: Rob Zombie’s 'The Munsters': Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So FarThe ghastly character first appeared in the episode “Zombo” in which the family’s son, Eddie (Butch Patrick) becomes entranced with the entertainer during Zombo’s spooky TV show. Jealous that his son has found a new monster to look up to, Eddie’s father, Herman (Fred Gwynne) does everything in his power to bring his son’s attention back to him.

Back in late May, Zombie announced that the character would make an appearance in his new film, which is set to drop on Blu-ray, digital, and DVD on September 27 with a Netflix premiere to follow around the same time. Check out Zombie's Instagram post below.