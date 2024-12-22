When it comes to Christmas classics, there is no shortage of fan-favorite films and specials. From family-friendly animated specials like Rudolph: The Red-Nosed Reindeer to deeply revered movies, such as It’s a Wonderful Life, everyone has their favorite on-screen tradition. But The Muppet Christmas Carol has become a quintessential classic like no other. Its journey to the screen was surprisingly complex for a heartwarming holiday flick, going from an idea that was forced upon its director to a big-screen adventure, beloved by each generation since its release.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' Was Forced Upon Brian Henson

The Muppet Christmas Carol may be one of the most joyous adaptations of the classic Charles Dickens tale, but it came at a rather sad time for the Jim Henson Company. Per The Guardian, Jim Henson’s son, Brian Henson, was forced into making the movie by his agent, Bill Haber. “Our agent, Bill Haber, said to me: 'Christmas Carol' is the greatest story of all time, you should do that,” Henson told the publication. This was only a short time after the death of his father, and would not only be his directorial debut, it would be the studio’s first film since its founder’s passing. But Henson wasn’t given much say in the matter. “While I was thinking about it, he called me back and said: ‘I've sold it to the ABC TV channel,’” said Henson.

Ultimately, Henson had no choice; he had to make the picture. “We set to work on the script,” Henson recalled to the Guardian. “The Muppets are famous for questioning the status quo, and anti-establishment irreverence, so we took that and pointed it at Charles Dickens.” This eventually led to the creators deciding to make Charles Dickens an actual character in the film, ultimately leading to Henson deciding to make it a major motion picture instead of a made-for-TV special. However, filming would present even more firsts and sentimentality for the project.

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' Was a Turning Point for the Studio

As Henson stated in the Guardian, his directorial debut was nerve-wracking, but he wasn’t the only newcomer on set. According to Muppet Central, the movie was the first time a performer other than Jim Henson would step into the role of Kermit the Frog. Taking over a character as iconic as Kermit is no easy task, and Steve Whitmire certainly felt the pressure. The actor was nervous to take over for Jim Henson, and, given that the movie would serve as the Muppet franchise’s first theatrical release in nearly a decade, the pressure was on. However, Whitmire claimed to have found inspiration in a dream.

As he recalled to Muppet Central, Whitmire had a dream that he met Jim Henson in the lobby of a hotel. “I said, ‘Listen, I have to tell you, I'm really nervous about doing Kermit tomorrow,’” Whitmire explained. “I've got to do this voice for the first time, really, and I'm real nervous […] there was a thoughtful gesture Jim would do where he would take both of his index fingers and put them under his chin, and he did that and thought and he said, ‘It will pass.’ Which is exactly what Jim would have said.” But while Whitmore found his reassurance, Brian Henson’s anxieties continued.

“I was 28 – I did not feel ready to do a movie,” he said in the Guardian. “I begged other people to direct. Jeffrey Katzenberg could see that it was an emotionally fragile environment, and he kept his production department away from me. When Scrooge comes home, and he’s an angry, lonely man, and the first ghosts show up, I knew I was going to scare people. There were kids crying in the cinemas.” However, Henson stayed with his instinct, saying “You need to go to those dark places for the ending to be as joyous as it can be.” He was absolutely right, and it’s through that mindset that he created a classic.

By today’s standards, the picture is considered one of the very best versions of A Christmas Carol. From Henson’s dynamic direction that embraces both darkness and joy, to Michael Caine’s iconic take on Scrooge, the film is much more than just another Christmas special. It journeyed from an obligatory existence to a passion project that showed the Jim Henson Company what they were capable of after losing their founder. It created a heartwarming tradition for many, and continues to enchant each generation.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

