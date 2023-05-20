With the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem, Disney is going all-in on what has always made the Muppets great: music. The series focuses on the Muppet house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and the efforts of junior music executive Nora (Lilly Singh) to get the group to finish an album - their first - that they have yet to deliver for the small record label she works for. It's only been 50 years, though. That's musicians for you. And as we know, anything that involves Muppets trying to focus on finishing something is akin to herding cats. Among the chaos is a number of new and old Electric Mayhem tunes (a reprise of "Can You Picture That?" from 1979's The Muppet Movie is a welcome highlight) along with a handful of classic rock covers. It's the blend of the original and unique covers of songs, from old standards to contemporary, that has always been a part of the Muppets' makeup, and is what separates them from their peers (with "peers" applied loosely - there really is nothing else like the Muppets out there, now or ever, right?).

The Muppets' strong connection to music really began with the introduction of Sesame Street in 1969. The series was revolutionary in how it meted out a hearty educational component with entertainment, often through the use of Muppets created for the program. The names are legendary: Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson), Oscar the Grouch (Carroll Spinney), Big Bird (Spinney), and so on. The early years of Sesame Street proved that these Muppets were the perfect instrument for original novelty songs, many of which would become iconic. There was Ernie's (Henson) ode to his favorite bath toy, "Rubber Duckie". Oscar the Grouch's declaration of love for all things ragged, rotten, or rusty: "I Love Trash" (if you've never heard the Steve Tyler cover, you must). The educational yet very silly "C is for Cookie" from Cookie Monster (Frank Oz). Sesame Street also proved that the Muppets could go beyond novelty songs, delivering poignant numbers like Kermit's "It's Not Easy Bein' Green", and cover versions of popular music (with an educational twist) like Muppet band The Beetles' "Letter B", to the tune of "Let It Be" from The Beatles.

'The Muppet Show' Makes Music a Key Component

When The Muppet Show first aired in 1976, it settled into the format it would keep for the duration of its run, with elements of vaudeville, sketch comedy, and, of course, music. Sometimes that music was an old standard like "Chattanooga Choo Choo". Sometimes it was a contemporary song like Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind". Often it was a little stranger, like "Baby Face" performed by a chorus of chickens, or Animal (Oz) performing "Wild Thing" as only Animal can. Classical music was an element that would pop up frequently, usually in conjunction with Gonzo (Dave Goelz) performing a magnificent feat, like eating a tire while Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee" plays, or destroying an antique car to Verdi's "The Anvil Chorus". And like Sesame Street before it, The Muppet Show produced a number of original, memorable musical moments, perhaps none more so than the immortal "Mahna Mahna" by Mahna Mahna and the Snowths. Yet The Muppet Show didn't shy away from deeper material either, allowing a performance like Judy Collins' impactful "Send in the Clowns" to breathe on its own.

Which brings us to the guest stars. In the 1970s, The Muppet Show was the place to be, and guests came on board regularly just to be part of the fun. When singers would appear, it was a given that they would perform one or two of their own songs accompanied by some Muppet madness. Elton John in full 70s-era extravagance (as Sam the Eagle (Oz) would say, "Why does he dress like a stolen car?") singing "Crocodile Rock" as a number of Muppet crocodiles sing along, or Julie Andrews Muppet-fied performance of "The Lonely Goatherd" from The Sound of Music. But even celebrities not associated with music were encouraged to do a musical number. Comic actress Madeline Kahn sings a wonderfully comic rendition of "Your Feet". Roger Moore, James Bond himself, having fun with his super-spy association while singing "If I Could Talk to the Animals". Guest stars performing musical numbers became such an integral part of the show that it was used to amazing comic effect for John Cleese's appearance, where he refused to do "The Impossible Dream", allowing Cleese to go full Basil Fawlty while poking fun at the expectations of guest stars on the show.

The Muppet Movies Carry on the Music Tradition

When the Muppets made the jump to the movies with 1979's appropriately titled The Muppet Movie, they brought their wide range of musical styling with them, from the goofy original "Movin' Right Along", to Miss Piggy's (Oz) rendition of the Johnny Mathis classic "Never Before, Never Again", to Kermit's moving "Rainbow Connection". The soundtrack from the film won the Grammy for Best Album for Children, while "Rainbow Connection", written by Paul Williams and Kenny Ascher, was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, losing out to "It Goes Like It Goes" from Norma Rae and "The Rose" from The Rose, respectively (arguably, "Rainbow Connection" has outlasted both of them). Every Muppet movie since then has had a number of memorable musical moments, from Animal losing his mind trying to calmly play a triangle in The Muppet Christmas Carol to the wonderfully bizarre Gary (Jason Segel) and Walter (Peter Linz) duet "Man or Muppet" from The Muppets.

The Muppets and music create something great and magical every time they join together. A Muppet musical performance has the strength to pull in an audience even outside the screen, with their rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" currently sitting at 168 million views on YouTube (Animal singing the first verse is the best thing you will ever hear in your life, honest). By all accounts, The Muppets Mayhem succeeds in no small part thanks to the soundtrack. And if you're a fan of the Muppets, that isn't the least bit surprising.