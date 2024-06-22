The Big Picture The Muppets played a pivotal role in Saturday Night Live's development initially.

The Muppets' weekly segment on SNL caused issues because of incompatible styles with the SNL writers.

The Muppets' brief stint on SNL ended when they got their own series, separating the two properties.

On one side, The Muppets, the beloved, iconic creations of Jim Henson that have entertained children and adults for years. On the other, Saturday Night Live, the long-running, iconic, late-night sketch comedy giant geared towards adults. They're two franchises that couldn't be more different. Think Fozzie Bear and Mike Myers, or Animal and John Belushi. Actually, that's a pretty bad example, but you get the general idea. But for a brief time, the two crossed over, with The Muppets appearing regularly on SNL in its first season. And only its first season. Let's just say things got uglier than Miss Piggy's temperament.

Saturday Night Live A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Studio NBC Producer Lorne Michaels

The Muppets Are Integral to the Creation of 'Saturday Night Live'

It's 1975, and Hollywood manager Bernie Brillstein, unbeknownst to him, held the future of two legendary franchises in his hands. Brillstein was distributing his client Jim Henson's "Muppet Show" pitch reel, while another client of his, former Laugh-In writer Lorne Michaels, was developing a sketch comedy series for a late-night audience. The series was envisioned by Michaels and his writing crew as a variety show unlike any other before it, with Michaels saying, "We wanted to redefine comedy the way The Beatles redefined what being a pop star was." Brillstein saw an opportunity in the series to bring his clients together, and soon Henson, who loved the show as Michaels described it, began meeting with Michael's writers regularly, a show Henson called the "NBC Show," Michaels called "Saturday Night," but which, as we know, would eventually become Saturday Night Live.

Henson may have liked it, but NBC? They were terrified. The idea that Saturday Night Live was a live show that poked at politicians, presidents, and pop culture, where the unpredictable could come at any moment, had executives shaking in their boots (although executives probably don't wear boots, so let's say slippers). This actually opened the doors for the Muppets to appear on SNL, with Brillstein saying (per the previously cited Salon), "NBC was so scared of what Lorne... was doing that they insisted on Jim Henson and The Muppets [to] soften it." And by insisted, they meant non-negotiable, one of three stipulations on the first contract for SNL, with Lorne Michaels and Albert Brooks' short films the other two. Contrary to what one might believe, Michaels was all over the idea: "I'd always liked and been a fan of [The Muppets] and Jim's work," Michaels said. "When we were starting Saturday Night, I knew that I wanted as many different styles of comedy as I could possibly have, and I knew some of what the ingredients would be... I just assumed that The Muppets under Jim would be able to do one segment a week."

Problems With The Muppets on 'Saturday Night Live' Appeared Quickly

Close

For Henson, it was an opportunity to shed the image of The Muppets as just Sesame Street by doing something as far removed from the Street as possible. He knew he wanted monsters and scribbled out descriptions of five characters for a segment he initially called "Muppet Night Creatures" (per the Salon). Characters were easy, but settings were not, so Henson made a list of ideas before settling on a nondescript place that could be another planet, somewhere on Earth, or sometimes, far into the future. He gathered his thoughts together, drafted a proposal for "The Land of Gorch," and set to work. Michael Firth took Henson's notes on the characters and created detailed, colorful drawings that would serve as the blueprint for the characters: King Ploobis (Jim Henson), the greedy King of the Land of Gorch; Queen Peuta (Alice Tweedle), the Queen; Wisss (Richard Hunt), the smoke-addicted prince; Scred (Jerry Nelson), the King's right-hand man who is having an affair with the Queen; Vazh (Rhonda Hansome/Fran Brill), the King's servant and mistress; and The Might Favog (Frank Oz), a living statue revered as a deity, willing to offer sagacious advice in exchange for sacrifices. They began rehearsals on the Wednesday prior to the debut of the show, and one thing became quickly evident, as Oz points out, "They had their style, we had ours." And the differences in style created a rift that grew as the weeks wore on.

"The Land of Gorch" landed in the second half hour, following the commercial break after "Weekend Update." The new Muppets looked great, performed masterfully, but something was clearly off. The sketch was long, which wouldn't be a problem if it was funny. Fun fact: it wasn't. Rhonda Hansome, a stand-up comedian brought in as a new puppeteer for Vazh, didn't work well with the seasoned Oz and would be replaced by the second episode. But long sketches and learning to work with new people isn't what stunk up "The Land of Gorch," but the writing. See, under Writers Guild rules, only writers who worked for SNL were allowed to write for SNL. The writers knew how to write for SNL, but not the Muppets. Henson attributes it to the writers simply not jelling with what Henson and his crew wanted to do, and the situations were normal, boring sitcom-level fare despite the booze, drugs, and sex that were referenced. Oz, however, puts it much better (per Salon): "I think our very explosive, more cartoony comedy didn't jive with their kind of Second City, casual, laid-back comedy, so the writers had a lot of trouble writing for us. They weren't used to that kind of Muppet writing."

'The Muppets' and 'Saturday Night Lives' Part Ways, Enter Into Legend

Because of that inability to understand and deliver what Henson was trying to achieve, writing for the Muppet sketch became a loathed task. "Whoever drew the short straw that week had to write the Muppet sketch," writer Alan Zweibel recalls, adding that he, Tom Davis, and Al Franken, as rookie writers, somehow seemed to land the job week after week. Zweibel, in the same interview, also recollects writer Michael O'Donoghue, who once said, "I won't write for felt," taking a Big Bird stuffed toy and wrapping the cord from the Venetian blinds around its neck, effectively lynching the beloved character. It didn't help matters that every minute The Muppets were on, someone else in the ensemble was not, and with everyone wanting to develop their own characters and personalities, it became increasingly toxic. John Belushi, who otherwise was friendly with Henson's crew, could be heard saying, "Mucking Fuppets" around the set.

Michaels tried to breathe life into it by bringing the "Land of Gorch" characters in to intermingle with the cast on camera, but had to face the reality: the Muppets' time on SNL was over, but as Craig Kellem remembers (per the New York Times), Michaels struggled with it, asking Kellem, "How do you fire the Muppets?" The answer? You don't, or at least have a circumstance arise that takes the decision out of your hands. Henson's The Muppet Show was picked up part way through the season, forcing him to back out of SNL. It worked out perfectly for Michaels, who gave Henson his blessing to back out without penalty. The writers were positively giddy at the news, creating a multi-episode arc that stated the Muppets were fired, forced into storage, and the Gorch set had been destroyed.

The parting of ways worked phenomenally well, with both franchises coming out of the 1970s as legendary. From time to time, the two would still cross paths over the years. SNL alum Steve Martin appeared on The Muppet Show on December 9, 1977, and in 1979's The Muppet Movie. Kermit appeared on SNL with Robert de Niro in 2004, while Cookie Monster appeared alongside Jeff Bridges in 2010. The cast of Saturday Night Live dressed up in Muppet costumes for the April 4, 2009 "Muppet Bus" sketch, and a controversial 2021 sketch saw Kenan Thompson and Keegan-Michael Key beat up on the famed Muppet hecklers Statler and Waldorf. Sadly, those original "Land of Gorch" sketches have been largely forgotten, rarely, if ever, referred to in SNL retrospectives, but you can find them if you look around.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Saturday Night Live is available to stream on NBC in the U.S.

WATCH ON NBC