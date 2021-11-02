The last decade has seen a surplus of sequels banking not on spectacle or star power, but nostalgia. While this element has always been at play with popular American cinema (think of how 1974’s American Graffiti played on yearning for the culture of the 1950s), the recent surplus of nostalgia-driven sequels has taken this affection to the next level. The likes of Jurassic World or Spider-Man: No Way Home have been built on the idea of making audiences go gaga by evoking blockbusters of the past. Rather than remaking the past with new actors, like 1990s film adaptations of classic TV shows did, now we simply present the past once again with a shiny new bow on top.

The quality of these nostalgic sequels has varied greatly. Some, like Creed, cracked the code and figured out how to do great movies that also functioned as a heartwarming nod to the past. Others, like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, became parodies of themselves in chasing after every possible source of delivering a boost of nostalgia-fueled serotonin. However, none of these projects have managed to reach the quality heights of a project released just before this big boon of nostalgia-driven follow-ups.

The Muppets sequel leaned on the past, to be certain, but in many ways, schooled significantly more expensive fare in how to do these kinds of productions just right. Then again, what else would you expect from The Muppets, who’ve always been subverting and surpassing expectations since they made a primetime variety show starring puppets a phenomenon in the 1970s? The 2011 James Bobin film The Muppets is most certainly looking to tickle the nostalgia of anyone who has fond childhood memories of watching older Muppet films on VHS tapes. Why else would there be lines of dialogue referencing those earlier features or a massive third-act rendition of “Rainbow Connection?" But those aren’t the primary areas of concentration in this family comedy. Instead, The Muppets, unlike so many nostalgia sequels, is aiming to make something that can work just as well for newcomers as it does for converted Muppet devotees.

This is reflected in one key part of the project, the fact that new characters, namely Muppet Walter (Peter Linz), get to headline the proceedings. Whereas other nostalgia sequels like Independence Day: Resurgence struggled to strike a proper balance between old and new characters, The Muppets gracefully allows brand-new blood to enter the cast without losing sight of beloved figures like Rowlf the Dog. A willingness to embrace these kinds of individuals already puts The Muppets one leg up above other nostalgia sequels, given that it has no interest in just leaning on the old and familiar.

Meanwhile, The Muppets, in contrast to other nostalgia sequels, isn’t just content to rehash the plots of past installments in its franchise. That’s a route other nostalgia sequels do go down in the name of accentuating their familiarity. It isn’t just characters that have come back from the past, so too have familiar storylines. While a montage about driving across the world to get all the Muppets bears a resemblance to the central story of the 1978 Muppet Movie, The Muppets is otherwise focused on newer narrative ingredients. Chris Cooper’s antagonist Tex Richman is no descendant or rip-off of prior Muppet movie adversaries, while Walter’s personal crisis (related to where he belongs) is fresh storytelling territory for this franchise. The Muppets harkens back to the past, but these screenwriting details ensure it’s also delivering something unique.

Interestingly, a key reason The Muppets managed to avoid the same pitfalls that so many nostalgia sequels get trapped in was because of the stature of this pop culture property back in 2011. The Muppets were not an iconic property like Star Wars or Rocky, one that everyone still knew after years of dormancy. It was so apparent that The Muppets had fallen off the radar of pop culture that this 2011 film even referenced just how obscure they had gotten. A sequel that featured traces of nostalgia for yesteryear Muppets fare had no choice but to create something new given the relative obscurity the franchise had fallen into.

The state of the Muppets at that time meant there was an uphill battle to get The Muppets to be as big of a hit as possible. But it also opened the door for so many of the best parts of the movie. Rather than just lean on familiar tunes exclusively, new ditties from songwriter Bret McKenzie, like “Man or Muppet” and “Life’s a Happy Song,” were concocted. These tunes fit right into the tradition of classic Muppet melodies, but they also worked like gangbusters for audiences of all stripes. You didn’t have to know The Muppets Take Manhattan backward and forwards to appreciate the songs or the gags or the acting in The Muppets.

Being freed from the confines of a massively famous brand name ended up spurring the greatest part of The Muppets and even helped to suggest why this series is still needed. Thirty-five years after the original Muppet Movie graced the silver screen, these felt characters were still capable of delivering moments that touched your heart and tickled your funny bone. Rather than being hollow echoes of the past, this franchise was still taking audiences to new adventures and songs. This wasn’t a series circling the drain by rigidly regurgitating the familiar, this was a franchise that had experienced a creative resurgence.

It's a sharp contrast to the feelings one experiences after walking out of a lackluster nostalgia sequel, which can make you feel like you watched something you could’ve revisited at home. The worst nostalgia sequels bring nothing new to the table and, in the process, make their ulterior purposes as cash grabs insultingly apparent. But they don’t have to be that way. The 2011 motion picture The Muppets offered up a great blueprint for how to do these sorts of sequels right. If only more nostalgia sequels had taken a cue from this musical and offered up something new.

