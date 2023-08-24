The Big Picture Fans of The Muppets will soon be able to bring home a stunning new remaster of The Muppets Take Manhattan in 4K Ultra HD on October 24.

The Blu-ray release will include bonus content such as a feature commentary from director Frank Oz and an interview with Jim Henson, as well as a featurette focused on classic Muppet characters.

This 4K remaster is the first for the Muppets franchise and offers fans a chance to experience the often overlooked installment of the series in stunning high dynamic range.

The Muppets have seen their fair share of big-screen adventures, but none entirely beat their outing to New York with the 1984 release of The Muppets Take Manhattan. Now fans can soon bring home the classic film in a stunning new remaster as The Muppets Take Manhattan is coming to 4K Ultra HD on October 24.

Alongside the 4K remaster of the film, the upcoming Blu-ray release will also include a plethora of additional bonus content, such as a brand-new feature commentary from director Frank Oz, alongside an interview with the late, great Jim Henson. The upcoming release of the movie will also include “Muppetisms,” a featurette centered on classic characters Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, Pepe, and Fozzie Bear.

The upcoming 4K release of the film will be the first in the Muppets franchise to receive the 4K treatment. However, it remains to be seen if additional films will be arriving in the physical format, especially as other studios, such as Disney, have distributed subsequent films. Despite that, fans will, at the very least, get to see the often overlooked installment of the franchise in a way no other movie in the series has looked before, with stunning high dynamic range.

Image via Tr-Star Pictures

Nearly 40 Years Later, ‘Muppets Take Manhattan’ Remains a Classic in the Franchise

The Muppets Take Manhattan centers on the titular characters, who embark to New York City to kick off their play “Manhattan Melodies” on Broadway. However, when no one is willing to produce the play for them, it’s up to Kermit to take matters into his own hands to ensure that the show will live on. The film is directed by Oz, who co-writes the screenplay for the film alongside Tom Patchett and Jay Tarses. David Lazer serves as a producer on the project, with Henson attached as an executive producer. The movie features the guest appearances of Art Carney, James Coco, Dabney Coleman, Gregory Hines, Linda Lavin, and Joan Rivers, with Muppet performers including Henson, Oz, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Richard Hunt, and Jerry Nelson.

The 4K Ultra HD release of The Muppets Take Manhattan hits shelves on October 24.