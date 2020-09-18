‘The Murders at White House Farm’ Trailer Teases the Creepy True Crime HBO Max Series

HBO just released the trailer for the upcoming true crime limited series The Murders at White House Farm, and it looks like a sufficiently creepy and tense mystery/thriller about one of the most infamous crimes of the past 30 years. Originally airing in the UK earlier this year, the 6-episode drama hits HBO Max later this month.

In August of 1985, three generations of the Bamber-Caffell family were murdered in White House Farm in Essex, England. At first, the crime was thought to be a murder-suicide perpetrated by Sheila Caffell, the adopted daughter of Nevill and June Bamber, who had struggled with schizophrenia. However, as the investigation progressed, the Bamber’s only surviving son Jeremy became the primary suspect, and he was ultimately convicted of all five murders. The series stars Stephen Graham and Mark Addy as the two detectives assigned to the case, and the prospect of watching those two gentlemen solve a mystery is more than enough to convince me to watch. Luckily, the show looks quite good as well.

The series appears to follow both Graham and Addy as well as the members of Jeremy’s extended family, who gradually become suspicious of his carefree behavior in the wake of such a massive tragedy. It looks like a well-acted thriller, which is something I am always happy to watch. Whether or not true crime stories normally appeal to you, The Murders at White House Farm looks to be just as intricate as any fictional mystery. Check out the trailer below and judge for yourself. The Murders at White House Farm premieres on HBO Max September 24.