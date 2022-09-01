School’s back in session for The Mysterious Benedict Society – except, of course, this time there is no school. After successfully infiltrating the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened (L.I.V.E.) and discovering Ledroptha Curtain’s (Tony Hale) plan to rule all humans, the smartest kids in the world will have to band together once again – this time to save Nicholas Benedict (also Tony Hale) himself. Disney+ unveiled the trailer for Season 2 today, along with the late October release date for the series.

The trailer reveals The Mysterious Benedict Society still has a long way to go when it comes to stopping the megalomaniac Mr. Curtain. Now that his master plan was discovered by a group of kids, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict has no choice but to reveal his mind-invading paraphernalia and sell it to the world as a device that can manufacture happiness. Part of his new plan involves kidnapping his brother, who is caught off guard and ends up taken.

True to his mysterious persona, Mr. Benedict has left the kids a series of enigmas that, if broken down, will help lead to where he’s being held captive. The kids gather to follow the leads, but they soon discover that Mr. Curtain’s plan involves kidnapping them too, as the villain finally admits that they’ve proven to be his only true adversaries.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on the best-selling novel series by author Trenton Lee Stewart. Should the Disney+ show follow the volume pattern, we are looking at a four-season arc for the story, which doesn’t seem too impossible to reach. The series was created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who’ve had their share of mysterious and adventurous stories: they co-wrote 2005’s Æon Flux, 2010’s Clash of the Titans, and 2015’s The Invitation. The showrunners for The Mysterious Benedict Society are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, who worked together on several series about heroes saving the day, such as Smallville, No Ordinary Family, Alphas, and Shadowhunters.

Aside from Hale, The Mysterious Benedict Society cast also features Kristen Schaal as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Seth B. Carr as George “Sticky” Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, and Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire.

Disney+ premieres Season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society with two episodes on October 26.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: