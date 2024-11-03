There's nothing quite like The Naked Kiss. Directed by Samuel Fuller and starring Constance Towers, it's a tumultuous explosion of mood, style, and anger. Debuting in 1964 on a shoestring budget, it's a reflection of its time and the rocky decade that was the 1960s. Featuring a cast of richly written women full of contradictions and dreams, The Naked Kiss is a vastly underrated '60s film that shattered barriers of portraying sex work in film.

The Naked Kiss co-stars a loathsome Anthony Eisley as a corrupt cop, alongside Michael Dante, Marie Devereux, Patsy Kelly, and Virginia Grey. While Eisley and Dante take top billing aside from Towers, the film dedicates itself to exploring women's stories, and each actress bites down on their role ferociously, as the film deconstructs the cruel sexism that lives in their small town. It was an incredibly forward-thinking film that featured blunt discussions of sex work and painted its hero in a positive light. With an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and streaming home on Max, now is the perfect time to check out one of the most haunting neo-noirs of the 60s.

What Is 'The Naked Kiss' About?

Constance Towers plays a sex worker, Kelly, who has been working in the field her whole adult life. She then moves to the small town of Grantville after escaping her pimp and meets the town's police captain, Griff (Eisley), who she sleeps with for money. After paying Kelly, he orders her to leave town and go across the river to work at the brothel run by the cutthroat Candy (Grey). Instead, Kelly leaves sex work behind and becomes a nurse at the local hospital treating physically disabled children. Quickly becoming adored by everyone at the hospital and in town, she enters a relationship with Grantville's most eligible bachelor, the aptly named Grant (Dante). As Kelly continues to thrive while keeping her former identity a secret, Griff seethes with anger, threatening her new life to go up in smoke.

Constance Towers Broke Boundaries Playing An Empowered Sex Worker

Close

The Naked Kiss has a jarring and violent opening sequence. It starts with Kelly beating her pimp with a shaved head, who’s gotten too drunk and skimmed on the money he owes her. Immediately, director Samuel Fuller is letting us know she is not a victim, but a survivor, and will not be portrayed as a tragic figure. Towers is vicious, and the cinematography places us at the center of her rage, with a P.O.V. shot staring into her face full of screaming teeth and beating hands. Towers had starred in Fuller's previous, also controversial film, Shock Corridor, and she's once again fearless here from the get-go in her fuming performance.

Fuller films Kelly as a weapon of seduction without objectifying her body, instead emphasizing how men choose to see her versus how she really is. She also only wears white, to symbolize how she’s been reborn. All the men in the film only wear black, and it's a shocking contrast against her delicate white dresses and morals, further making the argument that she's an angel among devils, not the other way around. The most powerful scene for Towers comes when she stops a younger co-worker, Buff (Devereux), from following the same path as her when she decides to work at Candy's brothel across the river. Kelly pays Candy a visit and attacks her, shoving the money she gave Buff down her throat. It’s violent, uncomfortable, and rageful, just like Kelly's life. The revenge for her younger self isn't sweet, but rather haunting, and Towers' seething performance solidifies The Naked Kiss as one of the most important and best films of the 1960s.

Samuel Fuller Directs a Pulpy, Horror-Oriented Neo-Noir in 'The Naked Kiss'

Image via Allied Artists Pictures Corporation

The Naked Kiss feels like a claustrophobic horror movie in the way Fuller will unexpectedly jump cut to Kelly’s faltering smile that is so clearly a performance. Everyone’s got a role to perform. When Griff puts on his uniform, it’s a performance. He doesn’t uphold the law; the badge is merely a costume. Fuller, who also wrote the script, makes it clear that everything in this dark, fable-like story is pretend. No one shows their real colors besides Kelly, and she's practically burned at the stake for it. She's not a classic femme fatale, though she still uses her intelligence and beauty against the men in town. The one time she shows vulnerability is when she breaks down at the hospital among the children with broken bones. It's a metaphor for how she is broken too from this toxic, patriarchal society. It's a haunting film, and brilliant in all its pulpiness and melodrama.

The Naked Kiss A former prostitute relocates to a small town in pursuit of a fresh start and normalcy. As she integrates into the community, a disturbing discovery challenges her attempts to leave her past behind. Release Date October 29, 1964 Director Samuel Fuller Cast Constance Towers , Michael Dante , Anthony Eisley , Virginia Grey , Patsy Kelly , Marie Devereux , Karen Conrad , Linda Francis , Bill Sampson , Sheila Mintz , Edy Williams , Betty Bronson , Jean-Michel Michenaud , Patricia Gayle , George Spell , Christopher Barrey , Patty Robinson , Betty Robinson , Breena Howard , Sally Mills Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Crime Expand

The Naked Kiss is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH on Max