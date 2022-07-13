One of the best characters to come out of the short-lived but highly acclaimed sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show is The Nan – which is essentially series star Catherine Tate dressed as an old lady –, a no-BS woman who speaks her mind and can get quite aggressive when confronted, which makes for incredibly funny situations. That’s why she earned her solo, big-screen adventure in The Nan Movie, which takes the title character on a road trip with her grandson Jamie (Matthew Horne) in order to reconnect with her sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson).

The trailer for The Nan Movie reveals that a lot can (and will) happen on the way from London to Dublin. What looks like the most fun part is that we’ll get to see Nan in party hard mode, going to clubs, doing tequila body shots, and even rapping! At the same time, their final destination may be a sad one: Nan’s being forced by Jamie to get over her bad blood with her sister because the estranged relative is dying. Nan says “good” to that, but we all know at least part of her feels more than anger.

Also revealed by the trailer is that Nan and Jamie’s road trip adventure will get pretty wild, with explosions, cars driving off piers, police officers getting taunted, Nan messing around with an entire rugby team and, of course, farting and sleeping - she's an old lady, after all.

The Nan Movie is written by Tate herself along with Brett Goldstein, who writes for and stars in acclaimed and highly popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Goldstein also wrote two of the four TV specials centered around The Nan, as well as the 2014 TV movie starring the same character. The comedy movie also stars Parker Sawyers (Southside With You), Tom Vaughn-Lawlor (Peaky Blinders), Jack Doolan (The Boys), and Niky Wardley (The Catherine Tate Show).

The Nan Movie premieres in theaters and becomes available on demand on July 22. You can check out the trailer and official synopsis below: