The Nanny is an iconic sitcom from 90s television. Fran Drescher starred as Fran Fine, a fashionable and enthusiastic Jewish woman who becomes the nanny to a wealthy Broadway producer's three children. Fran's lively personality soon earns the children's love as she develops feelings for their father.

Acclaimed by critics and beloved by audiences, The Nanny lasted six seasons and produced one hundred and forty-six episodes. Most of these were embraced by critics and audiences; however, a few are far more memorable and hilarious than others, with a few ranking highly in the online database IMDb.

10 "The Bank Robbery" - Season 4, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.3

"The Bank Robbery" sees Fran and Sylvia held hostage during a bank robbery. However, Fran soon realizes the criminal, Leslie, is clumsier than expected, prompting her to empathize with his struggle. She attempts to help him, not without trying to help the hostages too.

Fran's kind heart was always one of her biggest assets, and it's on full display in "The Bark Robbery." The episode is a perfect and surprisingly endearing showcase of Fran's empathy, allowing Fran Drescher to do some incredible physical comedy. Peter Scolari is also hilarious as the robber Leslie, delivering a scene-stealing guest turn.

9 "Fran's Gotta Have It" - Season 4, Episode 26

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Fran and Maxwell had one of television's best will-the-won't-they relationships. They almost committed to each other in the season 4 episode, "Fran's Gotta Have It," in which she follows him to London for a romantic getaway. However, their trip is cut short after Niles suffers a heart attack.

"Fran's Gotta Have It" is a perfect episode for Fran/Maxwell shippers. Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy's chemistry is on point, benefitting from shooting on location around London. The episode also has a cameo from pop icon Celine Dion, making it one of the show's most memorable episodes.

8 "A Fine Family Feud" - Season 3, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Maggie's sweet sixteen party descends into chaos after Fran's relatives bring their unique brand of Fine chaos. "A Fine Family Feud" sees Fran trying to plan the perfect party for Maggie; however, her Aunt Freida's rivalry with Sylvia threatens to derail the event.

"A Fine Family Feud" is an excellent episode. Guest star Lainie Kazan is a fireball opposite Renée Taylor, making the fight between Freida and Sylvia compelling and hilarious. However, the episode's highlight is the food fight near the end, involving every cast member and ending with everyone soaked in merengue.

7 "The Two Mrs. Sheffields" - Season 3, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Maxwell's mother, the imperious Elizabeth Sheffield, comes to visit, much to Maxwell's annoyance. When C. C. tells Elizabeth that Fran is interested in Maxwell, Elizabeth demands she be fired. Instead, Maxwell proposes to Fran, who decides to mess with him after learning he only popped the question to annoy his mother.

"The Two Mrs. Sheffields" is a classic sitcom episode of confusion and chaos. Dina Merrill is deliciously wicked as the snobbish Elizabeth, introducing some much-needed and endlessly entertaining conflict to the episode. "The Tho Mrs. Sheffields" excels as an intriguing and hilarious exploration of Maxwell's character and a pleasant step forward in his relationship with Fran.

6 "Strange Bedfellows" - Season 2, Episode 24

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Six-time Emmy winner and television icon Tyne Daly guest stars in the season 2 episode "Strange Bedfellows." The plot centers on the retirement party of Fran's fellow nanny, Mona, who will apparently go back to her mother and grandmother after the children she cared for are grown, sending Fran into a terrified life crisis.

"Strange Bedfellows" is a wonderful episode for Fran, as she fears for her future once the children are gone. It includes a famous scene where a drunk Fran stumbles into Mr. Sheffield's bed, who doesn't realize it because he's passed out on flu meds. With a memorable guest stint from Daly and a series of hilarious moments, "Strange Bedfellows" is hysterical, cementing The Nanny among the most iconic 90s sitcoms.

5 "Schlepped Away" - Season 1, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 8.4

"Schlepped Away" puts the Sheffield family out of their comfort zone. When their trip to the Caribbean is delayed due to a snowstorm, they seek refuge in Sylvia's home in Queens. "Schlepped Away" is the first time the Sheffields bond with Fran's family, especially her overbearing mother, Sylvia.

Renée Taylor is her reliably scene-stealing self, conquering the Sheffields and the audience with her unique style of asphyxiating love. "Schlepped Away" also allows the Sheffields to start seeing Fran and her parents as parts of their extended family, paving the way for her eventual integration into their close-knit and haughty clan.

4 "I Don't Remember Mama" - Season 1, Episode 22

IMDb Rating: 8.4

One of the most sentimental episodes in The Nanny, "I Don't Remember Mama" sees Gracie entering a mother-daughter beauty pageant with Fran on Mother's Day. When the other contestants make her cry, Gracie reveals she doesn't remember her mom, Sarah.

As the youngest child, Gracie hardly had a relationship with her mother before her tragic passing. Thus, she always saw Fran as a substitute maternal figure, with the two developing one of the best mother-daughter relationships on tv. "I Don't Remember Mama" is sweet and surprisingly emotional, with young Madeline Zima delivering an outstanding performance. The episode also includes a memorable rendition of "Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better" and a guest stint from Patti LaBelle.

3 "A Fine Friendship" - Season 2, Episode 19

IMDb Rating: 8.4

"A Fine Friendship" follows Fran becoming close friends with a male nanny, Kurt, thinking he is gay. However, things get overly complicated when he reveals his attraction to her. Elsewhere, Gracie believes she is pregnant after falling asleep next to her new friend.

Like most episodes of The Nanny, "A Fine Friendship" works because of the classic set-up of harmless confusion that turns into unexpected mayhem. Guest star Christopher Rich shares a fabulous dynamic with Drescher, and the episode ends with Fran and Maxwell in a compromising situation, much to C. C.'s chagrin.

2 "The Finale, Part 2" - Season 6, Episode 22

Image via CBS

IMDb Rating: 8.6

The Nanny has one of the highest-rated series finales on IMDb. Appropriately titled "The Finale, Part 2," the episode sees Fran giving birth to her and Maxwell's twins. C. C. and Niles get married in the emergency room shortly before she discovers she's pregnant, Brighton and Maggie leave for Paris, and the family leaves New York and moves to California.

"The Finale, Part 2" is a funny and suitably sentimental send-off for the show. The hysterical scene where C. C. and Niles get married in the delivery room while Fran gives birth is especially unhinged; still, The Nanny always shined brightest when blending chaos with honesty and feeling.

1 "Close Shave" - Season 2, Episode 21

IMDb Rating: 8.7

"Close Shave" is among the most popular episodes of The Nanny. The plot follows Fran, who must cover for Maggie as a hospital candy striper, just as Maxwell enters the OR for an appendectomy. Thus she must prep him for the procedure, and that includes shaving him,

Best known for the now-iconic scene where an uncomfortable Fran shaves Mr. Sheffield, "Close Shave" is a masterpiece of physical comedy courtesy of Drescher. The episode is solid, but this particularly memorable scene has become iconic, cementing the show as one of the most hilarious 90s sitcoms.

