The Nanny, the classic 90's sitcom, is coming to HBO Max this April. Fran Drescher took to Instagram to announce the news, saying, “Guess what’s coming to HBO Max on April 1? It’s The Nanny! O-M-G. Finally, The Nanny is streaming on a great streaming channel. So, make sure you mark your calendars because beginning April 1, you’ll be able to see all your favorite episodes of The Nanny on HBO Max. Go, why don’t you?” Drescher then signs off with a smooch that she blows to the camera.

The Nanny follows cosmetic saleswoman Fran Fine (Fran Drescher), whose life is turned upside down when she appears on the doorstep of the wealthy widower and Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). Blown away by her beauty and contagious energy, Sheffield hires Fran to serve as a nanny to his three children. Fran brings heart and humor back into the home with her no-nonsense personality and comedic candor. And who could forget her unparalleled style and sharp wit? Daniel Davis and Lauren Lane star as the butler Niles and Maxwell’s business partner C.C., respectively. Niles and Maxwell boast a combative dynamic that makes for some epic one-liners throughout the show’s run.

The show, co-created by Drescher and her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, ran for seven seasons from 1993 until 1999. Frank Lombardi, Caryn Lucas Robert and Sternin Diane Wilk joined Drescher and Jacobson as producers. The show’s streaming platform debut will precede the sitcom’s Broadway musical adaptation that is currently in the works. Check out Drescher’s Instagram post below and head to HBO Max to hear the most nostalgic nasally nanny on April 1.

