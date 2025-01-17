Jacob Elordi will be back on our screens this year as the actor has numerous projects lined-up. The actor who broke out to international success with Netflix’s The Kissing Booth has gone on to give us some fascinating performances in the recent years like Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, playing music legend Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla among others. Next, he’ll be seen in World War II limited series from Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, titled, The Narrow Road to the Deep North based on the bestseller by author Richard Flanagan.

IndieWire has unveiled the first look at the series and it's heartbreaking. The image sees Elordi as Dorrigo Evan, who by the looks of it is a war prisoner. He looks dejected surrounded by other prisoners and evokes a sense of regret and pain. The series will make its world premiere at Berlinale 2025.

What’s ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ About?

Image via Berlinale

In the upcoming series, Elordi plays lead character Dorrigo Evans, an Australian army surgeon, who is imprisoned at a POW camp. While Flanagan’s novel jumps across multiple periods of Evans’ life – from his affair as a young man with his uncle’s wife to his experiences in the war to an elderly man consumed with regret, it remains to be seen how the makers have treated the upcoming series. Kurzel, who directed the five-part series, said in a statement,

“It is great for Shaun and I to be collaborating with a talented actor like Jacob. ’The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ needs a powerful leading presence, and it feels like this young actor and this extraordinary book have met each other at the right time.”

While most details are kept tightly under wraps, the official logline gives an idea, of what’s to come. “A celebrated World War II hero is haunted by his experiences in a Japanese prisoner of war camp and memories of an affair that took place just before the war in this adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s 2013 Booker Prize-winning novel.” Elordi is accompanied by Odessa Young, Ciarán Hinds, Olivia DeJonge, and Simon Baker in the limited series among others.

Elordi is all booked and busy in the upcoming year with numerous projects like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, another collaboration with Fennell on her adaption of Wuthering Heights, the next season of fan-favorite Euphoria, The Dog Star with Riddley Scott, and many more.

Currently, The Narrow Road to the Deep North has no release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.