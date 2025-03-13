Universal Studios has landed an impressive deal to release a new movie featuring the talent of Glen Powell and Barry Jenkins. The studio is officially developing an adaptation of The Natural Order, which will be directed by the filmmaker who recently tackled Mufasa: The Lion King. Glen Powell is currently enjoying the best run of his career after leading Twisters and Hit Man. The actor will be involved in this movie as part of the first-look deal he signed with Universal Pictures alongside Dan Cohen. The pair created a new company that will launch thrilling stories for audiences from all over the world to enjoy, Barnstorm.

The Natural Order will be based on an upcoming novel written by Matt Aldrich. Since the book hasn't been published yet, Glen Powell and Barry Jenkins have used the author's manuscript in order to prepare themselves to bring the story to the big screen. Not much is known about the premise of The Natural Order adaptation, other than the fact that the characters in the film will look for the secret behind eternal life. The stage has been set for Barry Jenkins and Glen Powell to work together on the highly-anticipated project.

Barry Jenkins has signed on to work on The Natural Order after turning Mufasa: The Lion King into a success for Disney. The prequel that featured the voice of Aaron Pierre as the titular lion became a global box office hit during the box office season, earning more than $700 million through ticket sales. Jenkins was also acclaimed for his work on Moonlight. The engaging drama earned several nominations at the Academy Awards, including a controversial nod in the Best Picture category.

The Return of Glen Powell