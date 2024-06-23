The Big Picture The Natural uses baseball as a metaphor for life choices, with a stellar cast led by Robert Redford.

The best sports movies usually have very little to do with the actual competition. The game being examined is used as a metaphor for the hardships of life and how we get up after being knocked down. 1984's The Natural, directed by Barry Levinson, is based on Bernard Malamud's 1952 novel of the same name and is the quintessential example of a movie about sports that ostensibly comes across as a movie about life choices. Robert Redford leads a stellar ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Robert Duvall, Kim Basinger, Wilford Brimley, Barbara Hershey, and Richard Farnsworth.

The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Close. At the same time, Basinger and Hershey are standouts in one of the decade's most well-acted movies. Hershey may be the most mesmerizing as the unstable young woman who changes the course of the story but is a victim of insufficient screen time for a nomination. Aside from being a veritable who's who of 80s performers, Levinson offers up a perfect pace, and cinematographer Caleb Deschanel was also recognized by the Academy for his beautiful work. The film dares the audience to look at America's pastime in a way that it has never seen before or since. That includes the magnificent Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, which debuted five years later.

What Is 'The Natural' About?

Redford plays Roy Hobbs, a young, country-strong farmhand during the 1910s whose innate ability to play baseball leads to an unlikely meteoric rise from the rural Midwest to the big city of Chicago for a tryout with the Cubs. He has already struck out the great Babe Ruth (called The Whammer in the movie and played by Joe Don Baker) with a blistering fastball, so it appears inevitable that he will transition into the Major Leagues seamlessly. But the wide-eyed and naive kid from Nebraska learns quickly that not all the attention he's getting is good.

When he is reeled in by a beautiful but unstable young woman (Hershey) for a romantic tryst, she inexplicably shoots the young ballplayer and then jumps to her death from the hotel room window. His path to baseball superstardom is derailed as he barely escapes with his life. Hobbs spends the next sixteen years trying to get back into the big leagues. By the time he shows up in the dugout of the New York Knights for a second chance at glory, he is an older, wiser man trying to salvage whatever he can from what was unlimited potential. Along the way, Roy will meet many good and bad people as he tries to navigate life while playing the game he loves, even though it could kill him.

The Outstanding Women in 'The Natural' Each Symbolize Something Different

Redford, Duvall (as sportswriter Max Mercy), and Brimley (as head coach Pop Fisher) are all terrific as the male leads in The Natural, but the outstanding turns by the female players who come into and out of Roy's life make the film dynamic. Each represents a unique element in the story that determines what Roy ultimately values in himself. Hershey symbolizes the dangerous and unstable part of newfound fame and the pitfalls that come with it. Basinger as Merno Paris is the equally dangerous element of glamour and sexual temptation that go hand in hand with being a star in the big city. As the ultimate neo-noir femme fatale, she also represents the fine line between love and lust that can fool people who want and need a solid partner in this difficult world. The one wholesome and good woman with no hidden agenda is his old Nebraska flame, Iris. She and Roy are reunited in New York. Though reticent about getting close to him again and the fact that they have a teenage boy together that he doesn't know about, Iris is genuine in her feelings for the slugger and is both a grounding force and a moral compass for good. Close is perfect in her interpretation of the role.

Roy Hobbs Shares a Touching Bond with the Team's Batboy in 'The Natural'

Close

For all the cast's excellent performances, there is some thrilling baseball action and interpersonal relationships between the teammates and staff. Roy entrusts his magical bat, "Wonderboy", which he carved out of a split oak tree, to a young batboy named Bobby Savoy (George Wilkosz). Roy carries it around in a case like a teddy bear, and the bond he forms with the young, starstruck boy is the strongest on-field relationship in the movie. Roy sees himself in the kid and tries to be a good role model for him. The best sequence in the film that still delivers chills is the mammoth late-game home run that Roy hits into the light standard even as he is bleeding from the same bullet wound he suffered sixteen years earlier. Redford brings an uncanny and realistic physicality and athleticism to Hobbs, which isn't easy for most actors.

As the sparks from the bulbs rain down on Roy and his teammates as he rounds the bases, the awestruck look on Bobby's face is an image you will never forget. For those who play, have played, or been bedazzled by the uniqueness of "that moment" in sports, it transports the viewer back to the majestic nature of America's greatest pastime and how it can be used as a fascinating metaphor for the ups and downs of real life. The unforgettable score and mesmerizing special effects make it one of the best sports sequences ever captured on film. The Natural may make a superhero out of Robert Redford in the lead role, but it's also the efforts of the director, editor, and the rest of the versatile cast that all come together perfectly to smash a grand slam of a baseball period piece.

