Santa Claus has trouble coming his way! A first look at Disney’s The Naughty Nine has been released and it is all things fun and heist! The movie sees Danny Glover as Santa, who has pissed off the wrong kids by putting them on the naughty list and now they are coming to get him. The Holiday feature directed by Alberto Belli is being described as “Ocean's Eleven for kids” who did not receive their present on Christmas.

The trailer further elaborates on the plot as we see Fifth-grader Andy, assembling his rag-tag crew of “rebels with a Claus” to break into Santa’s village at the North Pole and get their rightful presents. As the kids realize they are on the naughty list this Christmas, they decide to do something about it, which certainly creates a “situation” at the North Pole. He enlists a gymnast, an animal whisperer, a master of disguise, a pilot, and a getaway driver! However, their plan takes a turn when they actually meet Santa.

The movie looks extremely fun and exactly what fans expect from a holiday movie. The accompanying images paint a soulful, naughty picture and give us a good look at Glover’s Santa who is described as “a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy." The movie cast Winslow Fegley as Andy, Camila Rodriguez as Dulce - Andy's best friend, Madilyn Kellam plays Andy's older sister Laurel, Anthony Joo plays North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis, Clara Stack plays animal whisperer Rose, Imogen Cohen plays Ha-Yoon, Deric McCabe plays master-of-disguise Jon Anthony and who claims to have seen Santa’s sleigh.

What to Expect From ‘The Naughty Nine?’

In the wave of Holiday features, The Naughty Nine stands apart for its heist comedy plot. While we understand that kids won’t be able to fool Santa for long, there will be some thrilling moments to excite young fans for sure. The overall plot and cast looks extremely fun with amazing comedic timing and some heartwarming moments which will speak to young and old audience alike. Belli directs from a script written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

The Naughty List will make its debut on the Disney Channel on November 22 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on Disney+ the next day for a Thanksgiving streaming premiere. You can check out the new trailer below: