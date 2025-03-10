In a world with a scarcity of sitcoms, only a few shows are shining bright — and to do that once again, for one last time, is Cedric The Entertainer’s The Neighborhood, which has finally been greenlit for Season 8. The upcoming season, however, will be concluding the show for good. The Neighborhood, to the audience’s surprise, one of the few shows that couldn’t get renewed at the time when CBS unveiled some early renewals last month.

Although the exact reasons for the delayed renewal and cancellation aren’t clear, based on data, it’s safe to assume that cost factors, primarily tied to its well-known cast and production expenses, are exactly what have contributed to the uncertainty surrounding the series. However, CBS has successfully finalized new agreements with key actors, and secured the path forward for The Neighborhood Season 8 now, set to air during the 2025-2026 broadcast season. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, and recent addition Skye Townsend will all return for the final installment.

This renewal follows CBS's recent cancellations of popular series including FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and S.W.A.T. — which is pretty surprising and makes The Neighborhood the first of the bubble shows to secure a renewal this cycle.

There’s Already Reportedly a ‘Neighborhood’ Spinoff in the Making