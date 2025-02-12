The wait is finally over—ITV has officially announced The Neighbourhood, an innovative reality competition set to premiere next year on ITV1 and ITVX. For years, Graham Norton has been a staple of British television, charming audiences with his signature wit and effortless hosting skills. Now, after stepping away from his long-running BBC talk show, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about what he’ll do next.

Unlike anything seen before, The Neighbourhood is a high-stakes, street-sized reality game where families and households compete for a life-changing cash prize. Throughout 12 episodes, real-life households from diverse backgrounds will move into a purpose-built street, where they won’t just be neighbors but also fierce competitors.

What Will Be The Format of This Show?

They’ll live together 24/7, sharing meals, socializing, and strategizing—all while participating in public challenges that could dramatically shift the dynamics inside their homes. To win, contestants must defeat their rivals while also being popular enough to avoid being voted out. It’s a social experiment wrapped in an exhilarating game show, putting relationships and rivalries under the microscope.

“In The Neighbourhood, it’s not about keeping up with the Joneses—it’s about beating them,” ITV teased in its press release.

No stranger to television, Graham Norton is the ideal choice to help with this fresh and unpredictable format. The BAFTA-winning broadcaster has captivated audiences for years, and his sharp humor and keen observational skills make him perfectly suited to navigate the mix of competition and domestic drama that The Neighbourhood promises to deliver.

The Perfect Host for the Ultimate Reality Experiment

“Like everyone, I’m always intrigued by what goes on behind closed doors,” Norton shared in a statement. " I feel confident The Neighbourhood will be the nation's favorite destination!” The show is a collaboration between Lifted Entertainment and The Garden, both part of ITV Studios. Developed by Lifted Entertainment’s team, led by Kat Hebden and Ed Daggett, alongside The Garden's Director of Development, Mike Philo, The Neighbourhood is a fresh take on competition reality TV.

“In a TV landscape full of successful formats set in jungles, islands and luxurious villas, The Neighbourhood offers a fresh and different flavour: it’s a show all about the drama on our doorsteps,” said Richard Cowles, Managing Director at Lifted Entertainment, and John Hay, CEO of The Garden. Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Director of Entertainment & Daytime, added, “The Neighbourhood offers audiences the perfect blend of high-stakes competition and reality drama, with a very relatable cast. With the beloved Graham Norton at the helm, it’s going to make for an unmissable entertainment experience."

While the anticipation is building, viewers will have to be patient—the 12-episode series is slated to premiere in 2026 on ITV1 and ITVX. In the meantime, casting is open for households willing to put their relationships, strategy, and social skills to the test. (Interested contestants can apply at itv.com/beontv.) As fans wait for more details to emerge, one thing is certain: reality TV is about to get a whole lot more interesting. The Graham Norton Show is available to stream in the US on AppleTV.