The Big Picture 'The Neon Highway' starring Beau Bridges and Rob Mayes soared to #8 on Netflix's movie chart among U.S. audiences

The film follows a struggling musician who teams up with an aging star to finally realize his dreams in Nashville, albeit with a few hurdles along the way.

William Wages makes his feature directorial debut with 'The Neon Highway,' working with a supporting cast including a few real country music stars.

The Neon Highway primarily follows Wayne Collins (Mayes), a young and talented musician who went from the cusp of stardom in Nashville to nothing after a fateful car crash. 20 years later, he's struggling at a 9-to-5 trying to make ends meet for his family, though he's not catching any breaks. That is until he meets the legendary Claude Allen (Bridges) who is on the complete opposite end of his career. With his star all but faded, the older musician hears one of Collins's songs and realizes he has a real talent that could win over the industry, get Collins a foot in the door, and help Allen back into the spotlight. When Nashville isn't interested in listening, however, Wayne is determined to outsmart the system and finally realize his dreams.

The supporting cast around the duo of Mayes and Bridges has some legitimate country power to it, with "Love Like Crazy" singer Lee Brice playing Lamont Johnson and the prolific Grammy winner Pam Tillis appearing as herself. Sam Hennings, T.J. Power, Jennifer Bowles, Sandra Lee-Oian Thomas, Wilbur T. Fitzgerald, and Brett Gentile round out the bunch. On the creative end, William Wages makes his feature directorial debut and co-writes with Phillip Rob Bellury, bringing to the film his cinematography skills on everything from Revolution to Yellowstone.

Critics aren't as eager as audiences about The Neon Highway with a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but middling reviews haven't stopped viewers from flocking to the feature. For those looking for more country music-based films, Netflix has a few documentaries and other titles available, like Miss Americana documenting the career of Taylor Swift and her transition away from the genre, and a host of programs involving the great Dolly Parton. Beyond the platform, Hollywood has frequently turned to Nashville throughout the years with a host of memorable films like Honkytonk Man, George and Tammy, and the all-time great biopic Walk the Line tracking musicians and the struggle to hit it big. Earlier this year, it was announced that the next big country music film was on the way too, with a biopic about the legendary Linda Ronstadt starring Selena Gomez.

