First ‘The Nest’ Image Reveals Jude Law, Carrie Coon in ‘Martha Marcy’ Director’s New Film

The first image from the upcoming film The Nest has been released ahead of the movie’s world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The Nest is the long-awaited, highly anticipated next film from Martha Marcy May Marlene writer/director Sean Durkin, and it stars Jude Law as a charismatic entrepreneur who relocates with his wife (Carrie Coon) and their children from suburban America to his native England. The marriage struggles, however, as Law’s character attempts to profit from the boon of 1980s London while Coon’s character finds herself resigned to the “housewife” role despite having been a successful businesswoman in her own right.

After his 2011 Sundance breakout Martha Marcy May Marlene, Durkin directed the Channel 4 drama series Southcliffe and produced indies like James White and Christine, but The Nest marks his second directorial feature film, so interest is high. Durkin isn’t alone in being a Sundance breakout filmmaker who took his sweet time in making his second feature, as 2020 will also bring us Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin’s new movie Wendy.

Collider will be at Sundance in full force this year so stay tuned for our review of The Nest and potential interviews in January. For now, check out the first image from the movie, which also stars Charlie Shotwell and Oona Roche. To check out the full Sundance 2020 lineup, click here.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Nest: