If there’s one word that could be used to describe the cinema of Sean Durkin, it is “uncompromising,” as the Canadian-American writer/director has a unique ability to tackle uncomfortable stories about human relationships that feel so authentic that they are challenging to watch. Although Durkin’s debut Martha Mary May Marlene put him on the map as a director of note, it was his latest film, The Iron Claw, which received rave reviews, and went on to become one of the biggest successes in the history of A24. Part of the reason these films succeeded as much as they did was that they had inherently compelling subject material; Martha Mary May Marlene examined the process of cult brainwashing, and The Iron Claw was based on the true story of a tragic Texas family wrestling dynasty. However, Durkin’s most deeply moving film to date is the marital drama The Nest, which takes a very cynical look at the collapse of a relationship.

What Is 'The Nest' About?