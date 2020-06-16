‘The Nest’ Trailer Starring Jude Law & Carrie Coon Sure Will Give You Anxiety

IFC Films has released the first trailer for The Nest, an atmospheric family drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, and boy howdy will it give you anxiety. Directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), the film follows an entrepreneur (Law) who relocates his wife (Coon) and children to his native England, where both their ambitions and a heaping dose of backstabbing threaten to tear their marriage apart.

Collider caught The Nest at last year’s Sundance Film Festival and sat down with Coon and Durkin, who told us how his own transatlantic move informed the film.

“As a kid in the late ’80s/early ’90s, I moved between England and the U.S., and I remember an immediate textural difference in the two places. The environment felt very different, and I thought the stark contrast of the two places would make a great backdrop and tonal shift in a film. And then within that, I started to look at what a move could do to a family and a marriage at a very specific point in time.”

Coon added that the fraught relationship was “a marriage that I recognized,” but ultimately The Nest “is about love, and how in spite of the imperfections, we love each other.”

Check out the trailer below. The Nest—which also stars Oona Roche and Charlie Shotwell—will hit theaters on September 18, 2020.

–

Here is the official synopsis for The Nest: